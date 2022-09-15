Tips for New Cat Owners

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though most people think about puppies and dogs when they want to get their first pet, the truth is that cats can make wonderful companions. They can provide hours of entertainment. They can be good at cuddling, but they are just as happy roaming around the house on their own. Even better, they aren’t as needy as dogs, so you can go away for several hours, without worrying about your dog going to the bathroom in your home.

That being said, if you are a new cat owner, you may be unsure about taking care of one. Here are some tips to help.

Your new cat should have his or her own space (or at least a place to get away from everyone else). You may want to give your cat a safe place to eat where nobody will bother him or her. Cats also love to be up high, so if you can get a cat tree or other places where he or she can get away when needed.

A scratching post is also necessary. Cats need to scratch, and if you don’t have anything for him or her to scratch, your cat will scratch your furniture. It is much better to have a scratching post or cardboard boxes than deal with ruined furniture.

Cats don’t drink as much as they should, so make sure that you keep an eye on how much your cat drinks. It is always a good idea to have multiple bowls of water spread throughout your home to ensure that your cat is taking in enough fluids. You may also want to look into getting a fountain, since most would prefer to drink running water than standing water.

You are going to want to feed your cat food that is best for him or her. Most people think that all cats need is dry food, which they put out all of the time. They even get the cheapest food that is available. However, that could be a mistake.

In fact, dry food leads to obesity. Instead, you should feed your cat canned food. Pate-style food has fewer carbohydrates, which helps your cat stay at a healthy weight. A cat needs one 5.5-ounce can of food a day.

It is always a good idea to have more litter boxes than you think. When determining how many litter boxes you need, you should make sure that you have at least one box per cat. It is a good idea to have at least one extra. For one cat, you should have at least two. For two cats, you should have at least three.

These litter boxes should be spread throughout the house. You may want one in the basement and one in the main area of the house.

Make sure that you have a veterinarian that you can trust. You should never get a pet without having someone that you can call in an emergency. In order to do that, you should have your cat checked at least once a year and keep him or her up to date on vaccines. Your regular veterinarian may also recommend an emergency clinic where you can go whenever he or she is closed.

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Most new cat owners are unsure about where to start. However, if you make sure that your cat has a space of his or her own, where your cat can get away from it all when needed, you are off to a good start. You also want to make sure that you buy a scratching post, cat tree (if you are able), and extra litter boxes. Good food is also essential for good health! You should also have a veterinarian that you can call as you get started on the journey of cat ownership.

Previously published on Medium.