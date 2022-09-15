Tips for New Cat Owners

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fy5kt_0hwOvFEq00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though most people think about puppies and dogs when they want to get their first pet, the truth is that cats can make wonderful companions. They can provide hours of entertainment. They can be good at cuddling, but they are just as happy roaming around the house on their own. Even better, they aren’t as needy as dogs, so you can go away for several hours, without worrying about your dog going to the bathroom in your home.

That being said, if you are a new cat owner, you may be unsure about taking care of one. Here are some tips to help.

Your new cat should have his or her own space (or at least a place to get away from everyone else). You may want to give your cat a safe place to eat where nobody will bother him or her. Cats also love to be up high, so if you can get a cat tree or other places where he or she can get away when needed.

A scratching post is also necessary. Cats need to scratch, and if you don’t have anything for him or her to scratch, your cat will scratch your furniture. It is much better to have a scratching post or cardboard boxes than deal with ruined furniture.

Cats don’t drink as much as they should, so make sure that you keep an eye on how much your cat drinks. It is always a good idea to have multiple bowls of water spread throughout your home to ensure that your cat is taking in enough fluids. You may also want to look into getting a fountain, since most would prefer to drink running water than standing water.

You are going to want to feed your cat food that is best for him or her. Most people think that all cats need is dry food, which they put out all of the time. They even get the cheapest food that is available. However, that could be a mistake.

In fact, dry food leads to obesity. Instead, you should feed your cat canned food. Pate-style food has fewer carbohydrates, which helps your cat stay at a healthy weight. A cat needs one 5.5-ounce can of food a day.

It is always a good idea to have more litter boxes than you think. When determining how many litter boxes you need, you should make sure that you have at least one box per cat. It is a good idea to have at least one extra. For one cat, you should have at least two. For two cats, you should have at least three.

These litter boxes should be spread throughout the house. You may want one in the basement and one in the main area of the house.

Make sure that you have a veterinarian that you can trust. You should never get a pet without having someone that you can call in an emergency. In order to do that, you should have your cat checked at least once a year and keep him or her up to date on vaccines. Your regular veterinarian may also recommend an emergency clinic where you can go whenever he or she is closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09OKNm_0hwOvFEq00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

Most new cat owners are unsure about where to start. However, if you make sure that your cat has a space of his or her own, where your cat can get away from it all when needed, you are off to a good start. You also want to make sure that you buy a scratching post, cat tree (if you are able), and extra litter boxes. Good food is also essential for good health! You should also have a veterinarian that you can call as you get started on the journey of cat ownership.

Previously published on Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cat# cat owner# new cat owner# cat tips# cat advice

Comments / 1

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
1515 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Reasons to Adopt Your Next Pet!

Adding a new furry member to your family is a big decision. While many people believe that rescuing a dog is the way to go, just as many people go to breeders and pet shops when it is time to get their next dog.

Read full story

Tips to Be More Nonmaterialistic (And Still Enjoy Life)

We live in a world where we are judged by the things that we own. People see our homes, vehicles, and lifestyle to figure out who we really are. The Joneses are often more popular than others, simply because of their lavish lifestyle.

Read full story
1 comments

Tips for Dealing with Codependency

Codependency happens when one partner puts the other person’s wants and needs ahead of his or her own. Though every relationship needs to have some compromise in it, as well as the desire to make the other person happy, codependency is more than that. It can also be very unhealthy.

Read full story

The Do’s and Don’ts of Buying a Home

The housing market is super competitive right now. The rates are lower than they have been in a while, and it seems like people are ready to buy a new home. Many people may have realized that their current situation isn’t working for them when they were quarantined at home. They may have decided that they need an extra bedroom so that they can continue to work at home. Many decided that now is the perfect time to buy a home, instead of continuing to rent.

Read full story

Four Ways To Adjust to Change Better

Adjustments are hard, no matter what changes. You may move to a new home, start school, or try to adjust as you start a business from your home. Then, when it seems like things are becoming more normal, you may have some more changes going your way!

Read full story

How Can I Tell if My Cat is Sick?

Cats can be sneaky when they aren’t feeling well. They often hide and mask their symptoms, until it is too late. For this reason, it is important to keep a close eye on your cat and his or her health.

Read full story
9 comments

Should You Go On A Second One?

Going on a first date can be overwhelming. They are often a bit awkward, with trying to figure out what you should talk about. Minutes can go by, as two strangers attempt to fill the quiet with conversation.

Read full story

Cleaning Your Yard Up After a Storm

Storms can happen any time of the year. However, there are times when you seem to get with storm after storm. Some of them are quite severe, leaving a lot of damage in their path. Even smaller storms can be hard on your landscaping. You may even be afraid to look outside your window after any storm.

Read full story
3 comments

Save Money When Times Are Tight

The simple truth is that most Americans are struggling with the pandemic. Many small businesses are shut down, leaving plenty of people out of jobs. Unemployment is at an all-time high. People are doing whatever they can to try to stay on top of their bills. However, there may not be any extra to help them continue to save for the future.

Read full story

Tips For Traveling With Your Dog

Many people love their dogs and spend as much time with them as they can. This includes vacations. They enjoy sharing their new experiences with them. However, traveling with a dog can be a little stressful. With some careful planning, you can make your life work with pets.

Read full story

Find Inner Happiness And Live Your Best Life

Everyone just wants to be happy. However, in these unknown times, it can be really hard to find happiness. Many are overwhelmed with their whole work situation. Many have lost their jobs, while others are struggling to work from home, without any colleagues. Financially, many people are having trouble paying their bills. Mothers (and fathers) are forced to become teachers, as their children are stuck at home with their school work.

Read full story
3 comments

Why Dogs Eat Poop

The simple truth is that dogs are known for eating many things, even if it isn’t good for them. Many eat the garbage and things outside that may give them a stomachache. Some dogs eat socks and other objects that don’t even look for smell like food. Then, there are the ones who eat their own poop (or everyone else’s)!

Read full story
1 comments

Tips to Be a Responsible Pet Owner In an Apartment

If you love pets, you might not be able to imagine your home without one in it. For that reason, you may have to look a little harder to find an apartment that accepts pets. However, just because pets are allowed, doesn’t mean that you should have them. You have to be a responsible pet owner (or you might anger your neighbors and landlord). You could even lose the privilege of keeping your pet in your home.

Read full story

Tips To Handle Stress and Live Your Best Life

Stress is a part of everyone’s lives. However, not everyone can deal with it as well as others. You need to find a way to relieve your stress so that it doesn’t affect your health.

Read full story
1 comments

Preparing Your Dog For a Baby

Many couples buy a puppy as a way to prepare for parenthood. They get married, buy (or rent) a home, and start to settle down with a young puppy. He or she is their baby, until the moment that they decide that they want one of their own babies.

Read full story

Staying Active During Your Retirement

You have waited your whole life to be able to enjoy this time in your life. In fact, if you were careful, you probably have been saving money your entire working life, so that you didn’t have to worry about money during your golden years!

Read full story

Rules You Need to Follow At a Dog Park

Many people love to take their dogs places. They love showing them off, as well as give them plenty of opportunities to run and play (like dogs)! For this reason, dog parks are becoming more popular. They are popping up all over the United States.

Read full story

Dangers In Your Medicine Cabinet For Your Pets

Unfortunately, we all know how curious our pets are about things that they have no business dealing with. We also know that there are times when their curiosity gets the better of them.

Read full story

Tips to Save Money Even When Funds are Tight

Many people want to have money in their savings accounts. This allows them some type of financial stability. Then, if something happens, they have money to use for whatever needs to be done. They don’t have to reach for their credit cards to fix their car or replace an appliance in their home. They have money on hand to do that!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy