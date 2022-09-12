How Can I Tell if My Cat is Sick?

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023nNx_0hrqSFG400
Shelley Wenger at Canva

Cats can be sneaky when they aren’t feeling well. They often hide and mask their symptoms, until it is too late. For this reason, it is important to keep a close eye on your cat and his or her health.

What are the symptoms that you should be watching out for?

Vomiting. Though many cats vomit occasionally, if your cat vomits regularly, it may be a sign of a bigger problem. If it continues, your cat may also struggle with dehydration.

Diarrhea. Just like vomiting, occasional bouts of diarrhea can occur. Your cat may have eaten something that didn’t agree with his or her stomach. That being said, if the diarrhea continues, there may something more complex going on.

Issues with the litter box. Once a cat has been housebroken, you shouldn’t have to worry about your cat not using the box, unless there is something wrong with your cat.

Changes in weight. Any time that your cat gains or loses weight quickly, you need to investigate. One pound on a cat would be several pounds on a person, so it can be quite significant.

Increased drinking. Most cat owners barely notice that their cat is drinking. They may refill the bowl every few days, without giving it a second thought. So, if you notice that you are refilling his or her water dish regularly, or you even notice your cat drinking, there is a good chance that your cat is drinking more than normal.

Breathing issues. Breathing problems should never be ignored. If your cat is struggling to catch his or her breath, you need to make an appointment with your veterinarian as soon as possible or even visit the local emergency clinic.

Eye problems. You also should never wait if your cat is having trouble with his or her eyes. Depending on what is going on, if it is not taken care of, your cat may lose the ability to see out of that eye.

Nasal discharge. Cats can get colds and allergies, just like people can. Like people, these diseases can be contagious to your other cats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTk8d_0hrqSFG400
Shelley Wenger at Canva

If your cat is dealing with any of the above symptoms, you will want to make an appointment with your regular veterinarian. However, they may be booked up for a few days or even weeks. You may be unsure about whether or not you should wait for an appointment. There are times when you should go to the local pet emergency room.

How can you tell if you shouldn’t wait to see your veterinarian?

Though some of the above can wait a few days or even weeks, there are times when you shouldn’t wait to get an appointment. If you are unable to get in within a day or two, you may want to visit the local emergency clinic. There, your cat can get the care that he or she needs.

If you notice any of the following, your cat needs to be seen right away.

  • Severe pain, such as crying or aggression
  • Any bleeding
  • Gums that aren’t pink
  • Fever or chilled
  • Exposed to anything poisonous to cats
  • Any trauma, such as being hit by a car or gotten in a fight with another animal
  • Seizures
  • Trouble breathing
  • Unconscious

What should you expect when you take your cat to the veterinarian?

If your cat is sick, you may be unsure about what to expect.

After you check-in, you will be able to talk to someone to tell them exactly what is going on. Even if you don’t think it is important, you should tell them everything that you can think of. The receptionist or technician that you talk to will likely ask you a lot of questions to help the veterinarian figure out what is going on with your cat.

Your veterinarian will do a thorough examination. At this point, your veterinarian will look your cat over from head to toe. He or she will also listen to his or her heart and lungs, as well as feel your cat’s abdomen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvv6y_0hrqSFG400
Shelley Wenger at Canva

At this point, your veterinarian may give you his or her recommendations. Though your veterinarian may have a good idea what is going on, he or she may recommend further testing to investigate what is wrong with your cat. He or she may recommend X-rays and blood work to figure out what is going on. He or she may also give you a few options to determine what you are comfortable doing.

You will be able to decide what you are willing and able to do at that point. You may want to pursue diagnostics, though you may also decline them. Some of these diagnostics can be done while you wait, while others may be sent out to a laboratory. These may take a few days to get the results.

Whether you do a further investigation or not, your veterinarian will be able to give you medications that should help your cat. Make sure that you give everything as labeled, for as long as you should. Follow up when recommended so that your cat has the best recovery possible.

Because cats can be so sneaky, it is a good idea to keep an eye on your cat. They are really good at hiding their illness until they are really sick. You should keep an eye out for vomiting, diarrhea, and willingness to eat. You also may notice that he or she isn’t using the litter box. Any time that you notice anything off, it is time to make an appointment for your cat to be seen.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# sick cat# cat owner# cat concerns# cat# cat not feeling well

Comments / 9

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
1510 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Tips for New Cat Owners

Though most people think about puppies and dogs when they want to get their first pet, the truth is that cats can make wonderful companions. They can provide hours of entertainment. They can be good at cuddling, but they are just as happy roaming around the house on their own. Even better, they aren’t as needy as dogs, so you can go away for several hours, without worrying about your dog going to the bathroom in your home.

Read full story
1 comments

Tips for Dealing with Codependency

Codependency happens when one partner puts the other person’s wants and needs ahead of his or her own. Though every relationship needs to have some compromise in it, as well as the desire to make the other person happy, codependency is more than that. It can also be very unhealthy.

Read full story

The Do’s and Don’ts of Buying a Home

The housing market is super competitive right now. The rates are lower than they have been in a while, and it seems like people are ready to buy a new home. Many people may have realized that their current situation isn’t working for them when they were quarantined at home. They may have decided that they need an extra bedroom so that they can continue to work at home. Many decided that now is the perfect time to buy a home, instead of continuing to rent.

Read full story

Four Ways To Adjust to Change Better

Adjustments are hard, no matter what changes. You may move to a new home, start school, or try to adjust as you start a business from your home. Then, when it seems like things are becoming more normal, you may have some more changes going your way!

Read full story

Should You Go On A Second One?

Going on a first date can be overwhelming. They are often a bit awkward, with trying to figure out what you should talk about. Minutes can go by, as two strangers attempt to fill the quiet with conversation.

Read full story

Cleaning Your Yard Up After a Storm

Storms can happen any time of the year. However, there are times when you seem to get with storm after storm. Some of them are quite severe, leaving a lot of damage in their path. Even smaller storms can be hard on your landscaping. You may even be afraid to look outside your window after any storm.

Read full story
3 comments

Save Money When Times Are Tight

The simple truth is that most Americans are struggling with the pandemic. Many small businesses are shut down, leaving plenty of people out of jobs. Unemployment is at an all-time high. People are doing whatever they can to try to stay on top of their bills. However, there may not be any extra to help them continue to save for the future.

Read full story

Tips For Traveling With Your Dog

Many people love their dogs and spend as much time with them as they can. This includes vacations. They enjoy sharing their new experiences with them. However, traveling with a dog can be a little stressful. With some careful planning, you can make your life work with pets.

Read full story

Find Inner Happiness And Live Your Best Life

Everyone just wants to be happy. However, in these unknown times, it can be really hard to find happiness. Many are overwhelmed with their whole work situation. Many have lost their jobs, while others are struggling to work from home, without any colleagues. Financially, many people are having trouble paying their bills. Mothers (and fathers) are forced to become teachers, as their children are stuck at home with their school work.

Read full story
3 comments

Why Dogs Eat Poop

The simple truth is that dogs are known for eating many things, even if it isn’t good for them. Many eat the garbage and things outside that may give them a stomachache. Some dogs eat socks and other objects that don’t even look for smell like food. Then, there are the ones who eat their own poop (or everyone else’s)!

Read full story
1 comments

Tips to Be a Responsible Pet Owner In an Apartment

If you love pets, you might not be able to imagine your home without one in it. For that reason, you may have to look a little harder to find an apartment that accepts pets. However, just because pets are allowed, doesn’t mean that you should have them. You have to be a responsible pet owner (or you might anger your neighbors and landlord). You could even lose the privilege of keeping your pet in your home.

Read full story

Tips To Handle Stress and Live Your Best Life

Stress is a part of everyone’s lives. However, not everyone can deal with it as well as others. You need to find a way to relieve your stress so that it doesn’t affect your health.

Read full story
1 comments

Preparing Your Dog For a Baby

Many couples buy a puppy as a way to prepare for parenthood. They get married, buy (or rent) a home, and start to settle down with a young puppy. He or she is their baby, until the moment that they decide that they want one of their own babies.

Read full story

Staying Active During Your Retirement

You have waited your whole life to be able to enjoy this time in your life. In fact, if you were careful, you probably have been saving money your entire working life, so that you didn’t have to worry about money during your golden years!

Read full story

Rules You Need to Follow At a Dog Park

Many people love to take their dogs places. They love showing them off, as well as give them plenty of opportunities to run and play (like dogs)! For this reason, dog parks are becoming more popular. They are popping up all over the United States.

Read full story

Dangers In Your Medicine Cabinet For Your Pets

Unfortunately, we all know how curious our pets are about things that they have no business dealing with. We also know that there are times when their curiosity gets the better of them.

Read full story

Tips to Save Money Even When Funds are Tight

Many people want to have money in their savings accounts. This allows them some type of financial stability. Then, if something happens, they have money to use for whatever needs to be done. They don’t have to reach for their credit cards to fix their car or replace an appliance in their home. They have money on hand to do that!

Read full story

Tips For Riding A Motorcycle in A Rainstorm

No matter how good of a rider you are, accidents can happen. However, if you are prepared, even a surprise rainstorm won’t catch you off guard. The trick is to be ready for anything and just drive carefully, no matter what the weather is. Your safety is the most important part of riding.

Read full story

Tips To Pay off Your Credit Card Debt Faster

As prices rise on everything from food, gas, and electricity, more and more people are struggling to pay their bills. In fact, many people are reaching for their credit cards, simply to put food on the table.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy