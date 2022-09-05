Cleaning Your Yard Up After a Storm

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Storms can happen any time of the year. However, there are times when you seem to get with storm after storm. Some of them are quite severe, leaving a lot of damage in their path. Even smaller storms can be hard on your landscaping. You may even be afraid to look outside your window after any storm.

That being said, after the storm has passed, it is time to work on cleaning up around your home. Here is a guide to help you get started.

Check for any danger. Before you take a step outside, it is important that you make sure that it is safe to be out. You are going to want to take a good look around to make sure that you can easily get outside. Watch for any large tree branches, or trees that may have fallen over.

If you have a porch, outside areas, or even outbuildings, you may want to look to see if they are in good shape. Your porch may have been hit in the storm and might need to be replaced. A shed may have been pushed around, and it may not be safe to approach it.

You are also going to have to look around to make sure that the power lines are up and there is nothing electrical going on. You don’t want to accidentally step on something that could shock you. You also need to be careful in flooded areas. The water may be higher than it looks and, if you step in a puddle, you might find yourself quickly sinking in it.

Inspect your trees closely. Trees can really be a problem, especially if they are damaged in a storm. You should look for any branches that could fall at any moment. You should look for any splits in the tree itself, or even the branches. However, you should also inspect the base. If you see any roots visible or see the soil messed up at the base of the tree, it may be unstable, and you could need to get someone to help you take it down before it causes injury.

Clear branches. Once you know that it is safe outside and your trees are secure, it is time to start cleaning up. You may want to start by clearing away the larger branches. Depending on where you live, you may be able to chop some of this up for firewood. If you aren’t able to use it (or give it to someone who can), you may be able to find someone who will be able to mulch it. Many towns and cities will take smaller branches to mulch up to use it around the town.

Clear small debris. Then, it will be time to pick up the smaller items such as sticks, leaves, and other small debris. You may have quite a few items that blew into your yard that you will just be able to get rid of.

Check drainage. As you clean up around your yard, you are going to need to check for drainage. Do you have puddles (either big or small) throughout your yard after a good rain? You may have a blockage or a problem with water runoff in that area. You may need to consult a professional landscaper to take care of that problem so that it doesn’t get worse. You may need to make a better runway so that you don’t have to worry about flooding in the house. However, you may be able to just plant a few shrubs or trees to soak up the extra water.

This also involves checking your home’s drainage systems. Are your gutters and storm drains working well or are they full of leaves and other debris? Ideally, this should be done before and after storms to make sure that you don’t get water into your home.

Trim damaged trees and plants. You are then going to want to take care of your trees and plants. For your trees, you are going to want to prune the damaged branches back to where they are healthier. You may have to take the entire branch off.

For your plants, you are going to want to remove any damaged leaves. If they were uprooted but look healthy, you can replant them. However, you should just remove any plants that are really damaged. This is especially true if the stem is broken. They are unlikely to recover.

Get a professional landscaper to fix anything you can’t. Though you may want to try to clean up your yard all on your own, it wouldn’t hurt to call a professional to help. A professional will be able to help you get rid of all the mess, plus help you save as many trees, shrubs, and plants as possible. A landscaper will even be able to make some suggestions on certain plants and trees that would do better in your yard, as well as the best place to put them!

Though you may feel overwhelmed by your yard, all you have to do is get started. That being said, you need to make sure that it is safe to do so. You need to make sure that you don’t have to worry about any trees falling or anything like that. Then, you can start clearing away the branches and other debris. It also helps to trim your plants and trees. This will help them to prosper after the storm! If you need help, you may want to contact a professional landscaper to get your landscape back and in better shape!