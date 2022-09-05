Cleaning Your Yard Up After a Storm

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9m7D_0hhOiYj300
Shelley Wenger at Canva

Storms can happen any time of the year. However, there are times when you seem to get with storm after storm. Some of them are quite severe, leaving a lot of damage in their path. Even smaller storms can be hard on your landscaping. You may even be afraid to look outside your window after any storm.

That being said, after the storm has passed, it is time to work on cleaning up around your home. Here is a guide to help you get started.

Check for any danger. Before you take a step outside, it is important that you make sure that it is safe to be out. You are going to want to take a good look around to make sure that you can easily get outside. Watch for any large tree branches, or trees that may have fallen over.

If you have a porch, outside areas, or even outbuildings, you may want to look to see if they are in good shape. Your porch may have been hit in the storm and might need to be replaced. A shed may have been pushed around, and it may not be safe to approach it.

You are also going to have to look around to make sure that the power lines are up and there is nothing electrical going on. You don’t want to accidentally step on something that could shock you. You also need to be careful in flooded areas. The water may be higher than it looks and, if you step in a puddle, you might find yourself quickly sinking in it.

Inspect your trees closely. Trees can really be a problem, especially if they are damaged in a storm. You should look for any branches that could fall at any moment. You should look for any splits in the tree itself, or even the branches. However, you should also inspect the base. If you see any roots visible or see the soil messed up at the base of the tree, it may be unstable, and you could need to get someone to help you take it down before it causes injury.

Clear branches. Once you know that it is safe outside and your trees are secure, it is time to start cleaning up. You may want to start by clearing away the larger branches. Depending on where you live, you may be able to chop some of this up for firewood. If you aren’t able to use it (or give it to someone who can), you may be able to find someone who will be able to mulch it. Many towns and cities will take smaller branches to mulch up to use it around the town.

Clear small debris. Then, it will be time to pick up the smaller items such as sticks, leaves, and other small debris. You may have quite a few items that blew into your yard that you will just be able to get rid of.

Check drainage. As you clean up around your yard, you are going to need to check for drainage. Do you have puddles (either big or small) throughout your yard after a good rain? You may have a blockage or a problem with water runoff in that area. You may need to consult a professional landscaper to take care of that problem so that it doesn’t get worse. You may need to make a better runway so that you don’t have to worry about flooding in the house. However, you may be able to just plant a few shrubs or trees to soak up the extra water.

This also involves checking your home’s drainage systems. Are your gutters and storm drains working well or are they full of leaves and other debris? Ideally, this should be done before and after storms to make sure that you don’t get water into your home.

Trim damaged trees and plants. You are then going to want to take care of your trees and plants. For your trees, you are going to want to prune the damaged branches back to where they are healthier. You may have to take the entire branch off.

For your plants, you are going to want to remove any damaged leaves. If they were uprooted but look healthy, you can replant them. However, you should just remove any plants that are really damaged. This is especially true if the stem is broken. They are unlikely to recover.

Get a professional landscaper to fix anything you can’t. Though you may want to try to clean up your yard all on your own, it wouldn’t hurt to call a professional to help. A professional will be able to help you get rid of all the mess, plus help you save as many trees, shrubs, and plants as possible. A landscaper will even be able to make some suggestions on certain plants and trees that would do better in your yard, as well as the best place to put them!

Though you may feel overwhelmed by your yard, all you have to do is get started. That being said, you need to make sure that it is safe to do so. You need to make sure that you don’t have to worry about any trees falling or anything like that. Then, you can start clearing away the branches and other debris. It also helps to trim your plants and trees. This will help them to prosper after the storm! If you need help, you may want to contact a professional landscaper to get your landscape back and in better shape!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# storm# storm damage# clean up after storm# summer storms# thunderstorms

Comments / 1

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
1482 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Save Money When Times Are Tight

The simple truth is that most Americans are struggling with the pandemic. Many small businesses are shut down, leaving plenty of people out of jobs. Unemployment is at an all-time high. People are doing whatever they can to try to stay on top of their bills. However, there may not be any extra to help them continue to save for the future.

Read full story

Tips For Traveling With Your Dog

Many people love their dogs and spend as much time with them as they can. This includes vacations. They enjoy sharing their new experiences with them. However, traveling with a dog can be a little stressful. With some careful planning, you can make your life work with pets.

Read full story

Find Inner Happiness And Live Your Best Life

Everyone just wants to be happy. However, in these unknown times, it can be really hard to find happiness. Many are overwhelmed with their whole work situation. Many have lost their jobs, while others are struggling to work from home, without any colleagues. Financially, many people are having trouble paying their bills. Mothers (and fathers) are forced to become teachers, as their children are stuck at home with their school work.

Read full story
3 comments

Why Dogs Eat Poop

The simple truth is that dogs are known for eating many things, even if it isn’t good for them. Many eat the garbage and things outside that may give them a stomachache. Some dogs eat socks and other objects that don’t even look for smell like food. Then, there are the ones who eat their own poop (or everyone else’s)!

Read full story
1 comments

Tips to Be a Responsible Pet Owner In an Apartment

If you love pets, you might not be able to imagine your home without one in it. For that reason, you may have to look a little harder to find an apartment that accepts pets. However, just because pets are allowed, doesn’t mean that you should have them. You have to be a responsible pet owner (or you might anger your neighbors and landlord). You could even lose the privilege of keeping your pet in your home.

Read full story

Tips To Handle Stress and Live Your Best Life

Stress is a part of everyone’s lives. However, not everyone can deal with it as well as others. You need to find a way to relieve your stress so that it doesn’t affect your health.

Read full story
1 comments

Preparing Your Dog For a Baby

Many couples buy a puppy as a way to prepare for parenthood. They get married, buy (or rent) a home, and start to settle down with a young puppy. He or she is their baby, until the moment that they decide that they want one of their own babies.

Read full story

Staying Active During Your Retirement

You have waited your whole life to be able to enjoy this time in your life. In fact, if you were careful, you probably have been saving money your entire working life, so that you didn’t have to worry about money during your golden years!

Read full story

Rules You Need to Follow At a Dog Park

Many people love to take their dogs places. They love showing them off, as well as give them plenty of opportunities to run and play (like dogs)! For this reason, dog parks are becoming more popular. They are popping up all over the United States.

Read full story

Dangers In Your Medicine Cabinet For Your Pets

Unfortunately, we all know how curious our pets are about things that they have no business dealing with. We also know that there are times when their curiosity gets the better of them.

Read full story

Tips to Save Money Even When Funds are Tight

Many people want to have money in their savings accounts. This allows them some type of financial stability. Then, if something happens, they have money to use for whatever needs to be done. They don’t have to reach for their credit cards to fix their car or replace an appliance in their home. They have money on hand to do that!

Read full story

Tips For Riding A Motorcycle in A Rainstorm

No matter how good of a rider you are, accidents can happen. However, if you are prepared, even a surprise rainstorm won’t catch you off guard. The trick is to be ready for anything and just drive carefully, no matter what the weather is. Your safety is the most important part of riding.

Read full story

Tips To Pay off Your Credit Card Debt Faster

As prices rise on everything from food, gas, and electricity, more and more people are struggling to pay their bills. In fact, many people are reaching for their credit cards, simply to put food on the table.

Read full story
1 comments

Ways Debt is Hurting You And Your Family

We live in a society where debt is expected. Most people have mortgages (sometimes more than they can afford), along with car payments and other loans. However, credit card debt is also common. More and more people put things that they need and want on their credit cards. Though you may have a lot of debt in your life, it is important to know why it might not be good for you.

Read full story
3 comments

Tips to Improve Your Financial Health

Even if you live with little debt, there is always some way to improve your financial situation. If you feel like you are struggling with debt or living paycheck to paycheck, there are some things that you can do to make your financial situation better. Even small changes can make a big difference.

Read full story

How To Get Better Credit by Changing Your Behaviors

When you have bad credit and are drowning in debt, it can feel like nothing is ever going to change. It may feel like, no matter what you do, it doesn’t feel like you are making a difference. You may think that you are going to have to live like this for the rest of your life.

Read full story
1 comments

Get Out of Debt So You Can Live Your Best Life

The truth is that most Americans have some sort of debt looming over their head. Many have a mortgage on their home, plus they may also have a loan for their car. Not only that, many carry some credit card debt too.

Read full story
4 comments

Signs You Are Financially Healthy

The simple truth is that, when most people think about being healthy, they think physically. They think about eating healthy, exercising, and being a healthy weight. They don’t often think about their financial situation. That being said, most people aren’t as financially healthy as they would like.

Read full story

Tips to Save Money When Your Children Play Sports

Most parents want their children to play sports because they can learn valuable life lessons, including how to win and lose. They also learn about being part of a team. Time management is also important because they need to fit practices and games in, with school and homework. That being said, parents also dread sports because of the cost. It can cost a lot of money for your children to play sports, especially as they improve and play more.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy