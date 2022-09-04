Save Money When Times Are Tight

Shelley Wenger at Canva

The simple truth is that most Americans are struggling with the pandemic. Many small businesses are shut down, leaving plenty of people out of jobs. Unemployment is at an all-time high. People are doing whatever they can to try to stay on top of their bills. However, there may not be any extra to help them continue to save for the future.

So, what can you do to save money even though times are tight? Here are some tips to help.

Decide that you are going to do something about it. You need to have a good reason in order to make the necessary changes if you want to be in better financial shape. You may want to pay off your credit card. Your goal may be to put money into your emergency fund, so you don’t have to reach for your credit card when something happens.

Start small. The hardest part of anything is just getting started. For this reason, it is often a good idea to start small. Start by putting a few dollars into your savings account every week. After you get used to living on less money, you may be able to put more in the savings over time.

Even if you are only able to put a few dollars in your savings every week, it can really add up throughout the year. If you are able to put away ten percent of your paycheck, after a year, you may be surprised at how much it adds up over time.

Start cutting back. Though you may feel like you aren’t spending any more money than you need to, the truth is that there may be something that you are missing. You may be able to cut back on your cable or internet bill. Can you find a way to cut back on your phone bill?

Then, when you are shopping, try buying store-brand products. Every penny that you can save will make a difference. Even a few dollars every month will add up.

Don’t touch your savings account. Saving money by putting it in your savings account is a great idea. However, it needs to stay in there in order to build up over time. You can’t take money out of your savings account every time you need some extra cash.

Put any extra cash directly into your savings account. Any time that you get some extra money, you should put it in your savings account. If you save thirty dollars at the grocery store, put it away. If you get a bonus, put it right into your savings account.

Get the whole family on board. If you want to make a difference in your financial health, your whole family has to be on board. Your husband has to be prepared to find ways to save money (and be willing to put it away also). Your children are going to have to learn that they may have to cut back on things that they want, for the good of their future.

If you are serious about your money, you need to make a decision to do better. It helps to start small by finding ways to cut back. Even a few dollars a month can really add!

Then, once you put your money away, you need to leave it alone. It won’t continue to grow if you are constantly taking that money out of your savings account. Your whole family needs to be on board if you want to be successful. Both your husband and kids need to be willing to cut back if you want to continue to save money. They can’t expect the best and newest toys, when you are trying to do better.