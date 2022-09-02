Why Dogs Eat Poop

Shelley Wenger at Canva

The simple truth is that dogs are known for eating many things, even if it isn’t good for them. Many eat the garbage and things outside that may give them a stomachache. Some dogs eat socks and other objects that don’t even look for smell like food. Then, there are the ones who eat their own poop (or everyone else’s)!

Why do dogs eat poop?

Dogs often eat poop, and it can be quite disgusting for most pet owners. They may eat their own, raid the cat’s litter box, or even eat poop from the wildlife outside.

They can do this for many reasons, which include:

Normal puppy behavior. Eating poop can be a natural behavior in puppies.

Boredom. They can also do it because they are bored. Understimulated puppies and dogs may play with their stool because they don't have any toys that they want to play with.

Mimicking others. Your dog may also see other dogs doing it and feel the need to do the same.

Deficiencies in the diet. If your dog isn't eating a normal, balanced diet, he or she may try to get what is lacking from the stool. He or she may also have an enzyme deficiency.

Poorly digestible diet. There are times when your dog is unable to digest the diet he or she is being fed, which can lead to deficiencies in the diet.

Intestinal parasites. If your dog has parasites, he or she may not be getting the nutrition that is needed.

Hunger. Some dogs are just hungry and will eat anything!

Why is it bad for dogs to eat poop?

Coprophagia, the term for eating poop, can put your dog at risk for internal parasites. If they eat the poop that has parasites in it, like the wildlife that goes through your backyard, they are likely to get the same parasite.

It can also make your dog’s breath smell terrible. If you don’t do anything about your dog’s problem, it can even cause nutritional deficiencies.

What can you do to stop your dog from eating poop?

Though you may want to panic, you don’t have to. You are going to want to make sure that your dog is healthy and doesn’t have intestinal parasites. You can do this by taking your dog to the veterinarian for his or her annual checkup. At that point, you may want to deworm your pet, just in case he or she does have worms.

If he or she continues the behavior, you may want to do something about it. You could try to do any (or all) of the following:

Look into supplements for poop eating. These supplements are made to change the flavor of the poop so that your dog is less likely to eat it. A meat tenderizer is something that you may have at home that should do the same thing.

You may also want to use a basket muzzle, especially when your dog is outside. A basket muzzle will not hurt your dog. Instead, it will just keep him or her from eating things in the yard, such as poop, mulch, and other goodies that they feel like they just have to eat!

Pick up the poop right away. If you don’t want your dog to eat his or her own poop, you need to pick it up right away. This won’t give your dog a chance to go after it!

Give your dog a better environment. If your dog is eating poop out of boredom, you may want to look into enriching his or her environment. You may want to buy him or her some toys for entertainment. If he or she eats too fast, you may want to buy balls that you can put food in, so your dog has to work for his or her food.

When your dog eats poop, it can be really disgusting. However, there are some things that you can do about it. You first need to make sure that your dog is healthy and that there is no medical reason why he or she is eating stool. Then, you may want to pick it up right away to take the opportunity away from him or her. You may also need to get a basket muzzle and some toys so that your dog isn’t eating it out of boredom!