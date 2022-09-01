Shelley Wenger at Canva

If you love pets, you might not be able to imagine your home without one in it. For that reason, you may have to look a little harder to find an apartment that accepts pets. However, just because pets are allowed, doesn’t mean that you should have them. You have to be a responsible pet owner (or you might anger your neighbors and landlord). You could even lose the privilege of keeping your pet in your home.

Here are some tips to be a responsible pet owner in an apartment.

Choose a pet carefully. The simple truth is that not every pet will be able to live in an apartment. For this reason, you need to choose carefully. You aren’t going to be able to keep a herding dog in a small apartment. He or she will need room to run every day in order to stay happy. Smaller dogs often work better, but if you find a barker, it might not make your neighbors happy.

Cats often do better in apartments than dogs. The truth is that cats are often better in smaller spaces. That being said, there are some who just need time outside. For that reason, you may want to think about something smaller, such as a fish, hamster, or guinea pig. They will be happy as long as they have a big enough cage (or aquarium).

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Make sure that your pets are healthy. You need to keep your pets as healthy as possible. This will prevent the spread of disease between the animals in an apartment complex. So, start their vaccines when they are six to eight weeks old and keep up with them. If your pet does get sick, make sure that you take him or her to the veterinarian.

You should also spay and neuter your pets. Not only does this keep them healthier (and less likely to run off), it also prevents unwanted puppies and kittens. Nothing can upset neighbors more than an unwanted pregnancy.

Pick up after your pets. Your apartment complex may have common areas that you can enjoy with your pet. These can be great places to take your dog for a walk. However, you need to pick up after your dog goes to the bathroom. If you don’t, people are quickly going to get mad when they step in it.

This is also necessary with smaller pets that don’t necessarily go outside. The smell of an uncleaned pen or litter pan can quickly grow, upsetting the neighbors. Change the litter and bedding regularly to help with the smell.

Make sure that your pets get enough exercise. Pets that are cooped up and left to their own devices can be bad for an apartment complex. They will be loud and more excitable. They may bark more than normal. Your neighbors might not appreciate hearing them run around.

So, take your dog outside regularly to play. If you have cats or other small pets, give them time to spend with you. You may let your hamster roll around in his or her ball. You may want to invest in a light to entertain your cat!

Shelley Wenger at Canva

You can have a pet no matter where you live, as long as you think about those who live around you. You need to choose carefully. An outside cat may not adjust well to indoor living. A herding dog needs a job — not to be stuck inside.

You should do everything that you can to keep your pets healthy. Proper exercise is also important to keep them quiet and calm. You should also pick up after your pets. A few simple courtesies will go a long way in keeping the peace between you and your neighbors.