Ways Debt is Hurting You And Your Family

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UL4kt_0hXf1qYq00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

We live in a society where debt is expected. Most people have mortgages (sometimes more than they can afford), along with car payments and other loans. However, credit card debt is also common. More and more people put things that they need and want on their credit cards. Though you may have a lot of debt in your life, it is important to know why it might not be good for you.

Here are some ways that your debt is hurting you.

It can be very stressful. Worrying about money and your debt can take a toll on your health. You may lay awake at night worrying about how you are going to pay your bills. There are going to be times when your heart just races as you worry about your debt. Some people even get an ulcer from all of the worrying that they are doing.

You might not be able to buy a home. You need to have a good debt-to-income ratio if you want to take out a loan, whether it is one thousand dollars or several hundred thousand dollars. If you have too much debt, the loan officer may not think that you have enough extra money to take on any more payments.

You might not be able to save for retirement. If you are spending all of your money trying to get out of debt, you aren’t going to be able to put money aside for your future. It is important to save as much money as possible for your retirement so that you can enjoy this time, without worrying about your finances.

If you are single, you may struggle to find a partner. When looking for a partner, people want someone who is financially stable. They may walk away from someone who has a lot of debt, even if it is student loans. If you have a lot of debt, you may struggle to find someone to date or even marry because of the consequences that you are facing when you have too much debt.

If you are a parent, you may be hurting your children too. Children learn from their parents. If you spend too much money and reach for your credit cards, your children are going to think that is normal. They are going to do that when they get older, causing the cycle to continue.

You aren’t going to be able to get some things that your children need. Children are expensive, especially when it comes to their health. You don’t want your poor credit to affect your ability to provide for your children. They may need a medical procedure or braces, and you won’t be able to take a loan out to get it done.

You may also want to give them more than you had. You might want to let them go on their senior trip or another fun trip. But they won’t be able to due to your credit score.

You aren’t going to be able to co-sign for your children. Your debt can really affect your children as they become older. They are going to need a co-signer for their first loan, whether it is for a car or student loan. If you don’t have good credit, your children aren’t going to get the loan that they need. This can really affect your relationship.

Debt can be detrimental to your health. Not only are you going to be stressing about it, but you might also lose sleep and have time when your heart just races. This is never good. You may also struggle to buy a home or save for your retirement, leading to even more worries about debt and your finances!

Debt can be bad for your relationships. If you are single, potential partners may be turned off by your massive debt. If you are married and have children, you are passing on your debt-filled lifestyle to your children, which isn’t a good thing to do.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# debt# stress# finances# money# financial freedom

Comments / 2

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
1451 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Staying Active During Your Retirement

You have waited your whole life to be able to enjoy this time in your life. In fact, if you were careful, you probably have been saving money your entire working life, so that you didn’t have to worry about money during your golden years!

Read full story

Rules You Need to Follow At a Dog Park

Many people love to take their dogs places. They love showing them off, as well as give them plenty of opportunities to run and play (like dogs)! For this reason, dog parks are becoming more popular. They are popping up all over the United States.

Read full story

Dangers In Your Medicine Cabinet For Your Pets

Unfortunately, we all know how curious our pets are about things that they have no business dealing with. We also know that there are times when their curiosity gets the better of them.

Read full story

Tips to Save Money Even When Funds are Tight

Many people want to have money in their savings accounts. This allows them some type of financial stability. Then, if something happens, they have money to use for whatever needs to be done. They don’t have to reach for their credit cards to fix their car or replace an appliance in their home. They have money on hand to do that!

Read full story

Tips For Riding A Motorcycle in A Rainstorm

No matter how good of a rider you are, accidents can happen. However, if you are prepared, even a surprise rainstorm won’t catch you off guard. The trick is to be ready for anything and just drive carefully, no matter what the weather is. Your safety is the most important part of riding.

Read full story

Tips To Pay off Your Credit Card Debt Faster

As prices rise on everything from food, gas, and electricity, more and more people are struggling to pay their bills. In fact, many people are reaching for their credit cards, simply to put food on the table.

Read full story
1 comments

Tips to Improve Your Financial Health

Even if you live with little debt, there is always some way to improve your financial situation. If you feel like you are struggling with debt or living paycheck to paycheck, there are some things that you can do to make your financial situation better. Even small changes can make a big difference.

Read full story

How To Get Better Credit by Changing Your Behaviors

When you have bad credit and are drowning in debt, it can feel like nothing is ever going to change. It may feel like, no matter what you do, it doesn’t feel like you are making a difference. You may think that you are going to have to live like this for the rest of your life.

Read full story
1 comments

Get Out of Debt So You Can Live Your Best Life

The truth is that most Americans have some sort of debt looming over their head. Many have a mortgage on their home, plus they may also have a loan for their car. Not only that, many carry some credit card debt too.

Read full story
3 comments

Signs You Are Financially Healthy

The simple truth is that, when most people think about being healthy, they think physically. They think about eating healthy, exercising, and being a healthy weight. They don’t often think about their financial situation. That being said, most people aren’t as financially healthy as they would like.

Read full story

Tips to Save Money When Your Children Play Sports

Most parents want their children to play sports because they can learn valuable life lessons, including how to win and lose. They also learn about being part of a team. Time management is also important because they need to fit practices and games in, with school and homework. That being said, parents also dread sports because of the cost. It can cost a lot of money for your children to play sports, especially as they improve and play more.

Read full story

Tips to Save Money at the Gas Pump

Money is tight for most people, and they need to find ways to cut back on their usual expenses, including gas and groceries. This is especially true as the prices of gas continue to rise. You need to find ways to save when you can.

Read full story

Tips to Save Money in College

Most young adults find themselves learning a lot about life when they go to college. It is often the first time they are on their own. They are going to have to learn to take care of their dorm or apartment and themselves. It is also a big financial shocker for college-bound students.

Read full story
1 comments

Tips to Save Money When Back to School Shopping

If you are like most parents, you dread back-to-school shopping. There are usually a lot of items that you are going to have to buy, along with clothes, shoes, and other things that your children need. This can become very expensive. However, it doesn't have to be.

Read full story

Slips, Trips and Falls: Wet Weather Safety for Older People

Slips, trips, and falls are the main cause of injuries in older people. This is especially true for those who use things to help them move around, such as wheelchairs and scooters.

Read full story

Is Your Home Ready for Cold Weather?

Though winter is a few months away, the truth is that you should start thinking about winter safety. Fire is a common problem, especially when people first turn on their heat. This usually happens as the temperatures start to drop at night.

Read full story

Reasons Sleep Is Important For Your Health

The truth is that most people know that they need to get more sleep. However, they simply can't find enough time to go to sleep at a decent time so that they wake up feeling good. That could be a big mistake. Sleep is essential for many reasons.

Read full story

Tip to safely play outside

Summer can be the best time to spend outdoors. The weather is pleasant. Children don’t have to worry about going to school, so they are able to play outside all day long. Water sports are also popular during the summer. Many children enjoy playing with sprinklers and in the pool.

Read full story

Things Vet Techs (And Vets) are tired of hearing

I have been a veterinary technician for years. I don’t really want to say how many actually, because I have done the job longer than some of my coworkers have been alive! Which basically means that I have seen plenty over my many years in the field.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy