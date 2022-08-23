Signs You Are Financially Healthy

Shelley Wenger at Canva

The simple truth is that, when most people think about being healthy, they think physically. They think about eating healthy, exercising, and being a healthy weight. They don’t often think about their financial situation. That being said, most people aren’t as financially healthy as they would like.

So, what does it look like to be financially healthy? Here are some things to help you figure out if you are in a good place financially.

You don’t spend more than you earn. Though this sounds crazy, the truth is that there are a lot of people who don’t do this. They spend more than they earn, sometimes month after month. They may turn to credit cards to ensure that all of their bills are being paid. They may need their credit cards to pay for their gas money and even their groceries. However, it is very important that you spend less than you earn.

You also don’t want to live paycheck to paycheck. Too many people live paycheck to paycheck. They simply don’t have enough money left over after they pay their bills to do much more than wait for the next paycheck. This can be very stressful and is not good for your health, both physically and financially.

You have an emergency fund ready for use. Most people go into debt when something happens, whether it is due to health problems or even car repairs. However, if you have a healthy emergency fund, you won’t have to reach for your credit cards in order to pay for it. You can even use this money if you lose your job. You won’t have to stress about that because you will have money saved away to pay your bills while you look for another one.

You are putting money away toward your retirement. Not only should you have an emergency fund, you should be putting money into your retirement. You don’t want to have to worry about money when you should be enjoying yourself. You also don’t want to have to get a part-time or even full-time job to help pay your bills when you are retired. The sooner that you start (and the more that you put away), the better off your future will be.

Shelley Wenger at Canva

You are not in debt. Being in debt is not financially healthy. You can use your credit cards, as long as you pay them off at the end of the month. In fact, you may want to use them to help you save money at the gas pumps (or to get extra money toward your favorite store). However, if you aren’t paying them off every month, you may want to put them aside for a while.

If you are in debt, you should work as hard as you can to get out of it. Even if you have to take on an extra job for a few months to help you get your finances under control, it will be worth it in the long run.

Shelley Wenger at Canva

If you want to be healthy, you shouldn’t forget about your financial health. You need to make sure that you spend less than you earn. Though this seems simple enough, it isn’t always easy. Many people struggle to put food on their table and pay all of their other bills. So, sit down and figure out what you are bringing in and what you are spending. Then, find a way to make it better.

You also need to have an emergency fund, so one accident doesn’t cause you to go into debt. You also need to put money toward your retirement. You deserve to enjoy this time in your life, and not stress about money.