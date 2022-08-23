Shelley Wenger at Canva

Most parents want their children to play sports because they can learn valuable life lessons, including how to win and lose. They also learn about being part of a team. Time management is also important because they need to fit practices and games in, with school and homework. That being said, parents also dread sports because of the cost. It can cost a lot of money for your children to play sports, especially as they improve and play more.

However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Here are some tips to save money when your children play sports.

Register on-time. Many teams will give you discounts if you register early. Even if you don’t get a discount, paying on time will help you avoid any late fees.

Don’t be afraid to ask for discounts with multiple children. Many sports offer family discounts for families that have multiple children playing the same sport.

You may also want to volunteer. Many coaches’ children can play the sport for a discount or even free! If you have any knowledge of the sport and some time, volunteer your services (and reap the reward).

Swap sports items with friends (and your community). Sports equipment is usually used for one season, and then children need bigger equipment. Find someone that you can swap things with. You may have a friend whose children are also in the same sport that you can swap out pieces that you need, instead of buying new things every year.

Organize a swap. If you want to help out your team (and your community), you may want to try to organize a swap with multiple people (and even multiple sports). This allows everyone to trade pieces that they no longer need for ones that they really do.

Find a day that works for everyone (and a big enough place) so that everyone can bring their gently used pieces to swap with others. You may even find that it becomes a yearly event (or even seasonally).

You should also look at thrift stores. Goodwill, Community Aid, and other thrift stores are often filled with sports equipment and clothes that were only used for one season. They look pretty new and don’t cost nearly what they would if they were brand new.

See if your sports teams offer coupons. When you sign your child up, especially if you use TeamSnap (or something similar), you may get a coupon to help you buy all of the items that your children need for that sport.

Play for the school. It is often free to play sports on the team for your school. If not, check on the local YMCA and other organizations (like the community center) which often offer cheaper sports for children, especially those who are just starting out.

If you want to sign your children up for sports, while saving money, you need to register on time. Don’t get stuck paying late fees because you forgot to sign your children up. If you have multiple children playing, don’t be afraid to ask for discounts. Many teams give a percentage off if more than one child in a family plays.

You can also save money on clothes and equipment. See if you can swap some items with friends and family members. If you don’t know anyone else who has children in the same sports, you might want to organize a swap in your community. This can really help everyone out. You should also scout thrift and second-hand stores. You will be amazed at what you can find and the price that you will pay.