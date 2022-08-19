Tips to Save Money When Back to School Shopping

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25m4jA_0hNv68QQ00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

If you are like most parents, you dread back-to-school shopping. There are usually a lot of items that you are going to have to buy, along with clothes, shoes, and other things that your children need. This can become very expensive. However, it doesn't have to be.

Here are some tips to save money when you are shopping for back-to-school items. 

Look around your home before you head to the store. Don't forget to go through last year's supplies! You may not need to buy as much as you think that you do. Your children probably came home with plenty of pencils, pens, and paper that will work for this school year.

Don't do all of your shopping at once. You may want to split up your shopping, instead of doing it all at once. You can pick up a few items every week with our shopping, instead of waiting until the last minute.

Shop around. Most people just go to one store to buy everything, but it may make more sense to spend a few minutes looking online to see what things cost. You may be able to save some money by going to a few different stores, instead of just one.

Buy in bulk. It may help you if you go to a wholesale store, like Sam's or Costco, where you can buy a big pack of supplies, and then split them up between your children. Even if you don't have a lot of children, you may want to split up bulk supplies with some of your friends and their children.

Visit your local thrift store. You may be able to find book bags and lunch boxes that are almost brand new at your local thrift store, for a fraction of the price. You may even be able to find clothing for your children to wear, for only a few dollars a piece.

Buy refurbished. Unfortunately, electronics can become quite expensive. For this reason, many people look at refurbished models, which cost only a fraction of a new one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6PjW_0hNv68QQ00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

It can be quite expensive to go school shopping. For this reason, you may want to split up your shopping over the entire summer. Since all children need pencils, glue, and paper, you will be able to pick some up even before you get the list. You may also want to buy in bulk, especially if you have a few children. If you don't, you may be able to share with a friend to help with the cost.

It also helps to shop around, instead of just going to one store. You might be able to save a few dollars, even if you have to do some extra driving. Thrift stores are a great place to find like-new book bags, lunch boxes, and clothes to help you save money.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# school# back to school# school supplies# back to school shopping# shopping

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
1446 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Signs You Are Financially Healthy

The simple truth is that, when most people think about being healthy, they think physically. They think about eating healthy, exercising, and being a healthy weight. They don’t often think about their financial situation. That being said, most people aren’t as financially healthy as they would like.

Read full story

Tips to Save Money When Your Children Play Sports

Most parents want their children to play sports because they can learn valuable life lessons, including how to win and lose. They also learn about being part of a team. Time management is also important because they need to fit practices and games in, with school and homework. That being said, parents also dread sports because of the cost. It can cost a lot of money for your children to play sports, especially as they improve and play more.

Read full story

Tips to Save Money at the Gas Pump

Money is tight for most people, and they need to find ways to cut back on their usual expenses, including gas and groceries. This is especially true as the prices of gas continue to rise. You need to find ways to save when you can.

Read full story

Tips to Save Money in College

Most young adults find themselves learning a lot about life when they go to college. It is often the first time they are on their own. They are going to have to learn to take care of their dorm or apartment and themselves. It is also a big financial shocker for college-bound students.

Read full story
1 comments

Slips, Trips and Falls: Wet Weather Safety for Older People

Slips, trips, and falls are the main cause of injuries in older people. This is especially true for those who use things to help them move around, such as wheelchairs and scooters.

Read full story

Is Your Home Ready for Cold Weather?

Though winter is a few months away, the truth is that you should start thinking about winter safety. Fire is a common problem, especially when people first turn on their heat. This usually happens as the temperatures start to drop at night.

Read full story

Reasons Sleep Is Important For Your Health

The truth is that most people know that they need to get more sleep. However, they simply can't find enough time to go to sleep at a decent time so that they wake up feeling good. That could be a big mistake. Sleep is essential for many reasons.

Read full story

Tip to safely play outside

Summer can be the best time to spend outdoors. The weather is pleasant. Children don’t have to worry about going to school, so they are able to play outside all day long. Water sports are also popular during the summer. Many children enjoy playing with sprinklers and in the pool.

Read full story

Things Vet Techs (And Vets) are tired of hearing

I have been a veterinary technician for years. I don’t really want to say how many actually, because I have done the job longer than some of my coworkers have been alive! Which basically means that I have seen plenty over my many years in the field.

Read full story

Suicide In the veterinary field is getting worse

Suicide is becoming increasingly common, and though it often brings to mind teenagers who feel like they have no other choice, the truth is that it is out there. Many people think about committing suicide, while several go through with it. It doesn’t matter their age, sex, or career.

Read full story
40 comments

What should you do when going through a divorce

Going through a divorce can be very challenging. Your whole life is going to have to change, whether that is good or bad (or everything in between). However, this process can often take a few months (or even years), which means living in limbo during that time.

Read full story
44 comments

What does a family lawyer do?

There are many different types of lawyers, making it hard to figure out exactly which one you need. There are family lawyers, ones who deal with divorce only, personal injury lawyers, and even worker’s compensation lawyers. That is only a start! There are many other types. It may be impossible to help you decide which type of lawyer that you should be talking to.

Read full story
1 comments

Do you have a trampoline?

Though you may not think about it, this popular backyard toy can be very dangerous. In fact, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons reported over two hundred and fifty thousand injuries in one year alone. As they get more and more popular, the number is just expected to grow.

Read full story
3 comments

A Misdemeanor will change your life

When people think about a misdemeanor crime, they usually don’t think that they are as serious as a felony. That’s true. By definition, misdemeanors aren’t as serious. In most states, you may be looking at fines up to $1,000, along with up to 90 days in jail. With felonies, you are facing several thousand dollars in fines and sometimes more. You could also spend a few months or years in jail, depending on your crime.

Read full story
29 comments

Causes of hair thinning in women

Many women are affected by hair thinning. In fact, it is estimated that it happens to over half of women. You may start to notice that your hair is thinner, though you may notice that you have a few bald spots or a widening hair part.

Read full story
61 comments

Reasons to maintain your AC Unit

Though you may think you can buy an air conditioning unit and be done, the truth couldn’t be farther from that. You are going to need to do some maintenance (and hire a professional) for many reasons.

Read full story
1 comments

Tips for buying a new air conditioner

If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.

Read full story
11 comments

Tips to keep your AC Running Smoothly

Though you may think that all you have to do is buy an air conditioning unit, the truth is that you have to perform maintenance. This will help it last as long as possible while performing as it should.

Read full story
18 comments
Pennsylvania State

Tips to Help you Beat the summer heat in Pennsylvania

No matter how much you love summer, the truth is that the heat can be brutal, especially in Pennsylvania. It is easy to overheat, especially for those who are working outside and those who do not have air conditioning. The humidity can be overwhelming. However, there are ways to beat the heat naturally.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy