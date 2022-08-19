Tips to Save Money When Back to School Shopping

Shelley Wenger at Canva

If you are like most parents, you dread back-to-school shopping. There are usually a lot of items that you are going to have to buy, along with clothes, shoes, and other things that your children need. This can become very expensive. However, it doesn't have to be.

Here are some tips to save money when you are shopping for back-to-school items.

Look around your home before you head to the store. Don't forget to go through last year's supplies! You may not need to buy as much as you think that you do. Your children probably came home with plenty of pencils, pens, and paper that will work for this school year.

Don't do all of your shopping at once. You may want to split up your shopping, instead of doing it all at once. You can pick up a few items every week with our shopping, instead of waiting until the last minute.

Shop around. Most people just go to one store to buy everything, but it may make more sense to spend a few minutes looking online to see what things cost. You may be able to save some money by going to a few different stores, instead of just one.

Buy in bulk. It may help you if you go to a wholesale store, like Sam's or Costco, where you can buy a big pack of supplies, and then split them up between your children. Even if you don't have a lot of children, you may want to split up bulk supplies with some of your friends and their children.

Visit your local thrift store. You may be able to find book bags and lunch boxes that are almost brand new at your local thrift store, for a fraction of the price. You may even be able to find clothing for your children to wear, for only a few dollars a piece.

Buy refurbished. Unfortunately, electronics can become quite expensive. For this reason, many people look at refurbished models, which cost only a fraction of a new one.

It can be quite expensive to go school shopping. For this reason, you may want to split up your shopping over the entire summer. Since all children need pencils, glue, and paper, you will be able to pick some up even before you get the list. You may also want to buy in bulk, especially if you have a few children. If you don't, you may be able to share with a friend to help with the cost.

It also helps to shop around, instead of just going to one store. You might be able to save a few dollars, even if you have to do some extra driving. Thrift stores are a great place to find like-new book bags, lunch boxes, and clothes to help you save money.