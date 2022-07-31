Tip to safely play outside

Photo Courtesy of Canva

Summer can be the best time to spend outdoors. The weather is pleasant. Children don’t have to worry about going to school, so they are able to play outside all day long. Water sports are also popular during the summer. Many children enjoy playing with sprinklers and in the pool.

Even though it is a great time of year, there are also a lot of accidents that occur during the summer. Sunburn is quite common and should be avoided since it can cause cancer later in life. Heat exhaustion and stroke are also common.

That being said, you can have a safe and fun summer. Here are some tips to help.

Make sunscreen a priority.

You need to make sure that you apply sunscreen before you go out in the morning. However, you need to reapply regularly throughout the day. This is especially true if you are in and out of the pool.

You do not want to get burnt. Not only is it truly uncomfortable, it is not good for your skin. It can lead to skin cancer in the future, so you need to make sure that you protect your skin all day long.

Avoid the sun during the hottest part of the day.

You should do everything that you can to avoid the sun during peak hours. This is usually between eleven and three. To do this, you should spend mornings and evenings outside. Afternoons should be spent in the air conditioning (or at least out of direct sunlight).

You will be able to enjoy outside more when it is cooler. The sun will affect you and your children less during these hours also!

Be careful with playgrounds.

Playgrounds are a mother’s best friend. You can take your children to the park and let them get all of their pent-up energy out. However, if they are out in the direct sunlight, they can also burn your child. For this reason, you should visit the playground first thing in the morning. The evenings aren’t always the best because the play equipment may still be hot.

Photo Courtesy of Canva

You also need to make sure that your children are ready for the playground. Not only can the ground be uneven, your children need to be able to climb the equipment. There are big steps, stairs, and other scary objects, so you want to make sure that your children are old enough to play on the equipment before you let them go loose and crazy!

Take plenty of breaks.

No matter what time you are outside, you need to make sure that you take breaks. Find shady areas to help cool you off a little bit. This will also help you avoid heat injuries, such as strokes or exhaustion.

You should also carry water bottles around so that you stay hydrated. Many people carry around sports drinks also because of the extra nutrients that they provide.

Know what to look for.

You should know what signs you need to look for in terms of heat stroke and exhaustion. Sweating, fatigue, and weakness are common. Others complain about headaches and dizziness. Nausea and vomiting can occur. You may notice that someone has pale and moist skin. If someone’s heart is racing, you need to seek medical attention.

Photo Courtesy of Canva

Summer can be a lot of fun, but it can also be a scary time. Many injuries occur in the summer because people aren’t being careful enough. Sunscreen is a must! You also should find ways to get out of the sun and into the shade. Hydration is also important. Carry water around with you so that you don’t get dehydrated. You also need to know what you are looking for in terms of heat stroke and exhaustion. If there is a problem, you will know to get medical attention right away.