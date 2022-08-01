Reasons to maintain your AC Unit

Shelley Wenger

Though you may think you can buy an air conditioning unit and be done, the truth couldn’t be farther from that. You are going to need to do some maintenance (and hire a professional) for many reasons.

Here are some reasons why.

Efficiency. Units that are well maintained can do the job that they were meant to do, as efficiently as possible. It won’t have to work as hard to keep your home cool. Dirty units will cost more to maintain the same temperature in your home.

Better air quality. When you routinely clean and change your filters, you will know that your unit is pushing out clean air. Dirty filters are breeding grounds for dirt, mold, and bacteria. After a long time, this can affect you and your family’s health.

Extends life. When you take care of your unit, it should last as long as possible. Because you are spending so much money on a unit, you want it to last for years, so you want to make sure that you do all the routine maintenance that is recommended.

Less emergency breakdowns. When you take care of your unit and fix any small problems that may occur, you are less likely to have breakdowns that will require emergency repairs. You won’t find yourself sweltering in your home during the hottest part of the day because you know that your unit is working as well as possible.

Though you may not want to deal with routine maintenance, you should really do whatever you can to make sure that your air conditioning unit works as well as possible and lasts for years to come! You don’t want to have to replace your unit just because you haven’t taken care of it properly. Models that are well taken care of are also less likely to break down and require emergency care.

Shelley Wenger

