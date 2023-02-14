Google Updates Terms Concerning CBD

Anyone in the marketing sphere of the hemp industry can tell you that advertising on Google is next to impossible. For some time now, advertising hemp products has been difficult at the best of times. However, 2023 is already bringing new changes to how the industry is allowed to advertise products to the public.

According to Google, as of Jan. 20, 2023, the search engine giant has adjusted their rules around CBD. These rules will include the following;

Select Items Are Now Allowed For Promotion

According to the new regulations , "Google Ads policies will be updated to allow for the promotion of FDA-approved pharmaceuticals containing cannabidiol (CBD) and topical, hemp-derived CBD products with THC content of 0.3% or less in California, Colorado, and Puerto Rico."

Only certain formats will be allowed. YouTube Masthead will not be among the allowed formats.

LegitScript Requirement For CBD Topicals

CBD topicals promoted on Google will be required to be certified by LegitScript. This step is to help ensure that the products being promoted fall within the legal definition of the word hemp.

These changes may seem small, but in a world with varying degrees of regulation, they are a big step. As for the beginning of 2023, this promises to be an exciting year for the hemp industry.

This article should not be taken as legal advice. For advertising concerns regarding Google or any other platform, please contact the appropriate legal counsel. For questions regarding Google terms, please contact the appropriate Google department for clarification.