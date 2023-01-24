Oklahoma's SB440 Threatens to Put Cap on THC Potency

Photo by Image by Mike from Pixabay

It appears as though the Oklahoma government is once again trying to stir the pot. In a prefilled legislation outline found on LegiScan, a 2-page bill authored by Senator Jessica Garvin is set to be introduced on Feb 6th, 2023. While relatively short compared to many of the legislative pieces that can be found on the site, this piece could have a drastic impact on the legal medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma.

According to the bill, the proposed legislation is designed to "promulgate rules to limit the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) potency of medical marijuana and medical marijuana products sold in medical marijuana dispensaries."

This is not the first time a bill like this has been introduced. In 2021, HB 1455 was introduced in Florida, proposing a cap on the THC potency for medical marijuana produced in the state. Ultimately, it died in the Health and Human Services Committee on April 30th, 2021.

Oklahoma's SB 440, however, does not just set a limit under the umbrella term "THC". Instead, it outlines limits for individual Delta THC cannabinoids. Under the proposed legislation, these limits would include;

30% Delta 9 THC for medical marijuana and 60% Delta 9 THC for medical marijuana products

2% Delta 8 THC for medical marijuana and medical marijuana products.

"Zero percent (0%) potency of delta-10 tetrahydrocannabinol and all other isomers, precursors, and other variations of tetrahydrocannabinol for medical marijuana and medical marijuana products."

If passed into law, this bill would go into effect on Jan. 1st, 2025.