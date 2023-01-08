Beyond The Packaging: CBD For Pets

Stores across America are carrying CBD products designed for our furry four-legged friends. Packaging picturing dogs and cats frolicking and happy send a message of well-being and healthiness. However, when it comes to CBD, pet parents should look beyond the packaging.

Unfortunately, the influx of CBD products on the market and a lack of general consumer education have allowed less honest brands to produce products that are low quality. Dishonest companies take advantage of consumers who want to take care of their pets without breaking the bank. But there are some things consumers can do to make sure they are purchasing a quality product.

Certificate of Analysis

A Certificate of Analysis, or COA for short, is the testing results for a specific batch of hemp that was used to produce a product. The results will show the product's CBD content, THC potency, and other information . Stores carrying CBD products should always keep a current COA on hand (yes, even big brands). If a COA is not readily available, ask a store associate if they have one on hand. If the answer is no, this raises a red flag.

Suggested Serving Size

Like humans, CBD impacts each animal differently. Health, weight, and age all impact how your furry friend will react. Legitimate brands will partner with experts to determine appropriate suggested serving sizes. Many brands will provide these serving sizes on the packaging, in reading material, and on their websites.

Contact Information

Who do you talk to if you have a question about a specific product? Quality brands will make sure there are multiple channels of communication for their customers to utilize. Social media, telephone, and email are all examples of ways brands offer communication channels. If there is no way to contact a brand, this is a major red flag.

Buzz Words

CBD brands, by law, cannot claim certain things in marketing and packaging. According to the FDA , "CBD products in interstate commerce that claimed to prevent, diagnose, mitigate, treat or cure serious diseases, such as cancer, or otherwise violated the FD&C Act." Legitimate brands will not use claims such as these.

Scientific research concerning CBD and our four-legged friends has been making remarkable strides. However, consumers should make sure they are purchasing quality products by knowing what to look for. Thankfully, many brands offer educational material to help you make the best decision possible. By knowing exactly what to look for, you can find the perfect product while avoiding all the duds.