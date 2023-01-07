Educational Content will be Key for Cannabis Brands in 2023

Shelby McDaniel

With the arrival of 2023, predictions from various sources note pivotal changes will be needed to survive this year's market. These changes include how brands market to their target audience. Today, with the amount of information available online, consumer education has never been more important.

For years, the cannabis community has been fighting misinformation and harmful stereotypes. And while much has been done to help dispel that dark cloud, the community as a whole still has a long way to go. Consumer education not only is a positive impact on the community but is also a smart business decision.

Marketing trends show consumers shifting towards brands that have a focus on education and transparency. While this shift has been going on for some time, it is more imperative than ever. As federal legalization/decriminalization becomes a more widely considered and debated issue, the larger the focus on the facts. Consumers, especially Millennials and Gen Z shoppers, favor brands that focus on transparency and education over more flashy marketing alternatives.

Cannabis education will be a key element, among others, for brands to help survive the upcoming year. This type of marketing can take on many shapes, including but not limited to;

  • Blogs
  • Newsletters
  • Videos
  • Reels/Tic Tok/Shorts
  • Social Media
  • Podcasts

Educational material can be utilized, recycled, and can have a long life if done properly. With the research emerging on strains, individual cannabinoids, terpenes, the endocannabinoid system, and so much more, the possibilities are endless.

2023 is just beginning and is already promising to be an exciting and challenging year for the cannabis industry. Make sure cannabis educational content is part of your game plan for tackling the new year.

