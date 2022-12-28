Can You Ship CBD With FedEx?

Shelby McDaniel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkDhZ_0jvy8pPt00
Photo byPhoto by Bannon Morrissy on UnsplashonUnsplash

The holidays are nearly upon us and it is time to think about how to get your holiday gifts to your friends and family living too far away to visit. Gift boxes are always a popular option for that hard to shop for individual, and CBD gift box sets are an ideal gift for many people. But once you purchase your gift box, how do you ship the gift?

FedEx is one of the most shipping options across the country. However, with the expansion of legal marijuana, FedEx has had to alter its policies to adhere to remain compliant with federal regulations.

FedEx's terms of service can be a little difficult to understand. Their terms of service designate a decent-sized portion of text regarding what can be sent using their service. According to their Service Guide, "Marijuana, as defined by U.S. federal law, 21 U.S.C. 802(16), including marijuana intended for recreational or medicinal use and marijuana-derived cannabidiol (“CBD”); any product with a delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC") concentration of more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis, except as set out in 21 CFR 1308.35; and synthetic cannabinoids."

They go on to say that "Raw or unrefined hemp plants, or their subparts" are also prohibited.

This is the straightforward part. Here's where it gets tricky. Directly beneath the above regulations reads, "Any substance that has not been approved for a medical use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and also has been listed as a Drug or Chemical of Concern by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, including, but not limited to, kratom and Salvia divinorum."

To understand how this connects to hemp-derived CBD, we have to take a look at the FDA's stance on CBD products. According to the FDA's website, "FDA has approved Epidiolex, which contains a purified form of the drug substance CBD for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or Dravet syndrome in patients 1 years of age and older...There are no other FDA-approved drug products that contain CBD."

The FDA website also goes on to state, "Under the FD&C Act, any product intended to have a therapeutic or medical use, and any product (other than a food) that is intended to affect the structure or function of the body of humans or animals, is a drug. Drugs must generally either receive premarket approval by FDA through the New Drug Application (NDA) process or conform to a "monograph" for a particular drug category, as established by FDA's Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drug Review. CBD was not an ingredient considered under the OTC drug review."

Because of the vague nature of FedEx's policy which relies heavily on the FDA's outlook on CBD, you may want to look for another way to send your hemp-derived gifts through the mail. The best course of action to ship a gift containing CBD products is to directly purchase from a retailer's website. Reputable retailers will have jumped through all the legal hoops necessary to remain compliant. Purchasing a CBD gift this way can also take the stress out of shipping (who wants to wait in a long line to mail something anyway?).

This article should not be taken as legal advice. Please consult an attorney for any legal questions or concerns.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# CBD# Hemp# FedEx# CBD Oil# Compliance

Comments / 1

Published by

Cannabis Industry Professional | Hemp Content Specialist | Pet Parent | Coffee Lover

McLoud, OK
779 followers

More from Shelby McDaniel

What is the Difference Between Recreational and Medical Marijuana?

When taking the first steps into the cannabis industry, many new beginners often find themselves asking many questions. What strains are right for me? How much should I ingest? And one of the biggest questions to date is; what is the difference between recreational and medical marijuana?

Read full story
1 comments

Cannabis in the Civil War

When the Civil War is mentioned, a number of names, places, and events come to mind. President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, the Underground Railroad, Sherman's March to the Sea...the list goes on and on. The history of the Civil War is taught in every school, but parts of it are left out.

Read full story
221 comments

A Beginner's Guide To Cannabinoids

Photo byPhoto by Diyahna Lewis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you have spent any time around cannabis, then you have probably heard the term cannabinoid thrown around. However, the deeper you dive into finding out what a cannabinoid actually is, the more questions arise. Cannabinoids are much more than just THC and CBD, you can spend days diving down this specific rabbit hole.

Read full story
75 comments

Telling The Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana

Side by side, hemp and marijuana look virtually the same. However, the devil is in the details. There are several defining features that separate hemp from marijuana that everyone, industry professionals and consumers alike, should know about.

Read full story

Dear CBD Brands: Stay Away From The Word "Treats"

Photo byPhoto by Aleksandr Kadykov on UnsplashonUnsplash. The science surrounding hemp has shown remarkable results in how products made from the plant have benefits within the medical community. And the boom in biomass has allowed for the expansion of research on individual cannabinoids. Despite the positive outcomes, however, hemp brands need to be aware of the wording they use in their marketing and education materials.

Read full story

Cannabis: A Girl's Best Friend

Photo byPhoto by Alessandro Zambon on UnsplashonUnsplash. It starts with a mild cramp. Then the next several days are filled with spasming cramps so bad I can barely stand up straight.

Read full story
355 comments

Maintaining Your Mental Health In The Cannabis Industry

Photo byPhoto by Max van den Oetelaar on UnsplashonUnsplash. Cannabis is a face paced industry with no sign of slowing down. Each individual state is its own market, and as a result, information and experiences are varied. Standing still for a moment can leave you behind if you let it.

Read full story
1 comments
Oklahoma State

3 Things To Help You Pass A Grow Inspection

Photo byPhoto by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on UnsplashonUnsplash. No one likes a visit from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. Waiting for your designated time slot to arrive is enough to raise your blood pressure. However, it is something every Oklahoma medical marijuana grow has to experience.

Read full story

What No One Tells You About The Cannabis Industry

There is a common misconception that all cannabis professionals do is sit around and get high all day while watching plants grow. The reality is so far from that myth that it makes one wonder how that myth even started. To be honest, I entered the industry with no idea what to expect. Here are five things I wished someone would have told me when I began my career in cannabis.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy