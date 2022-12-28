Cannabis: A Girl's Best Friend

It starts with a mild cramp. Then the next several days are filled with spasming cramps so bad I can barely stand up straight.

In a medical sense, period cramps are called dysmenorrhoea. While the majority of women experience dysmenorrhoea during their menstrual cycle, there is a sector that experiences extreme symptoms.

But it can't be that bad, right? Just take some painkillers and suck it up, right?

According to Women's Health Concern, "in 5% to 10% of women the pain is severe enough to disrupt their life." And when this happens every month, it can have a major impact on someone's professional and private lives.

So where do we turn when none of the traditional remedies work?

According to Clue, an app centered around women's health, "In 2015, researchers from the University of British Columbia, asked a sample of 192 women if they had used cannabis to relieve menstrual pain...Of all the women surveyed, 85 percent said they had used cannabis for menstrual pain and almost 90 percent of these women said it was effective at relieving the pain."

Various cannabinoids have been shown to have various anti-inflammatory and calming properties in recent years. For instance, CBG is one such cannabinoid that has been pushed into the spotlight for its anti-inflammatory benefits. Though the effects of cannabis on dysmenorrhoea have only been covered in a few studies, people are connecting the dots. And for some, it's an alternative that works.

But how do I use cannabis during 'that time of the month'?

The truth is, whatever is best for you. In a previous article, we covered how to choose the right CBD product for you, and that extends into marijuana as well. Not everyone is comfortable with smoking flower or consuming edibles and that is okay. Your friendly neighborhood budtender can help pick out a product you are comfortable using and answer any questions you have.

Ladies, there is no shame about what our bodies do naturally, and we all deserve to have ways to help us get through the more difficult days. Cannabis could be that option that helps you keep conquering the world and being the boss bitch that you are.

Note

Always consult with a doctor if you are on any medication before using cannabis.

