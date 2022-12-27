3 Things To Help You Pass A Grow Inspection

No one likes a visit from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. Waiting for your designated time slot to arrive is enough to raise your blood pressure. However, it is something every Oklahoma medical marijuana grow has to experience.

Before your inspector shows up, it is advisable to do a self-audit with the most up-to-date grower inspection form. To find the latest addition, you can search under the forms tab on the OMMA website (or just click here ). And while the audit sheet may seem daunting, there are some things you can do to help pass your inspection with flying colors.

Stay Organized

The OMMA requires a lot of paperwork. Waste Logs, Sample Field Logs, Inspection Logs...the list goes on and on. However, by creating a solid organizational system that fits the needs of your facility, you can help keep your ducks in a row and the OMMA off your back.

Set Up A Self-Audit Schedule

Don't wait for the OMMA to announce their annual facility visit. Set up a schedule to self-audit your facility to better catch any issues that need to be addressed. This method can help avoid fines or worse and helps ensure your grow is compliant with state laws and regulations.

Have Up-To-Date Standards of Practice

While having an SOP is standard to remain in compliance with OMMA, keeping it updated to reflect the newest regulations is key to helping your grow succeed. An updated SOP will help employees follow OMMA guidelines and avoid mistakes or non-compliance problems down the line.

No one likes to have a visit from the OMMA. However, these three items can help you prepare and stay compliant. OMMA inspections do not have to be a nightmare. By preparing and following these steps, you can help set your grow up for success.