What No One Tells You About The Cannabis Industry

Shelby McDaniel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240h8t_0juwFUiZ00
Photo byPhoto by Richard T on UnsplashonUnsplash

There is a common misconception that all cannabis professionals do is sit around and get high all day while watching plants grow. The reality is so far from that myth that it makes one wonder how that myth even started. To be honest, I entered the industry with no idea what to expect. Here are five things I wished someone would have told me when I began my career in cannabis.

Be Prepared To Constantly Smell Like Marijuana

When you work with marijuana, it's not just something you leave behind when you clock out for the day. After several years of working with cannabis, it has just become part of my natural smell. During Christmas of 2021, I drove up to Kansas to visit family and rented a car because mine smelled like a dry room filled with freshly cut bud.

After a while, you may become nose blind to the smell. But it is something you might want to keep in mind if you have to travel to a non-legal state.

It doesn't matter who you are, stereotypes are abundant.

Despite the more widespread acceptance of cannabis and more easily accessible educational material, stereotypes hurt cannabis industry workers. Many of us are written off as lazy and not working a "real" job.

Despite the smell we carry with us, cannabis professionals don't just sit around all day and get high while watching plants grow. The industry is hard work and requires individuals to be learning new skills regularly.

No one is an expert.

Speaking of learning, the industry evolves so rapidly and is so vast that no one can honestly claim to be a "cannabis expert". After working in a variety of different areas within the industry, it is my experience these people do not last long. The ones who thrive within the industry are always learning and sharing their knowledge with others. Discussions about growing methods, harvesting tips and tricks, and regulations are common between co-workers. We help one another learn and grow as cannabis professionals.

You have to be able to work with a diverse group of individuals.

In many industries, you can wind up working with a group of people who share the same beliefs, customs, and world views as yourself. However, the cannabis industry is comprised of individuals from all walks of life. And as a result, we have to learn how to work together despite our differences.

The plants come first.

At many jobs, your workday ends when you clock out. Not in the cannabis industry. No matter the weather or time of day, if something happens at the grow that can negatively impact the plants, then it needs to be addressed ASAP.

Every niche within the industry has had to burn the midnight oil at one point or another. But despite the occasional long hours, all of us in the industry know the end goal is worth it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cannabis# marijuana# cannabis industry# legal cannabis# legal weed

Comments / 2

Published by

Cannabis Industry Professional | Hemp Content Specialist | Pet Parent | Coffee Lover

McLoud, OK
585 followers

More from Shelby McDaniel

Cannabis in the Civil War

When the Civil War is mentioned, a number of names, places, and events come to mind. President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, the Underground Railroad, Sherman's March to the Sea...the list goes on and on. The history of the Civil War is taught in every school, but parts of it are left out.

Read full story
151 comments

Can You Ship CBD With FedEx?

Photo byPhoto by Bannon Morrissy on UnsplashonUnsplash. The holidays are nearly upon us and it is time to think about how to get your holiday gifts to your friends and family living too far away to visit. Gift boxes are always a popular option for that hard to shop for individual, and CBD gift box sets are an ideal gift for many people. But once you purchase your gift box, how do you ship the gift?

Read full story
1 comments

A Beginner's Guide To Cannabinoids

Photo byPhoto by Diyahna Lewis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you have spent any time around cannabis, then you have probably heard the term cannabinoid thrown around. However, the deeper you dive into finding out what a cannabinoid actually is, the more questions arise. Cannabinoids are much more than just THC and CBD, you can spend days diving down this specific rabbit hole.

Read full story
59 comments

Telling The Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana

Side by side, hemp and marijuana look virtually the same. However, the devil is in the details. There are several defining features that separate hemp from marijuana that everyone, industry professionals and consumers alike, should know about.

Read full story

Dear CBD Brands: Stay Away From The Word "Treats"

Photo byPhoto by Aleksandr Kadykov on UnsplashonUnsplash. The science surrounding hemp has shown remarkable results in how products made from the plant have benefits within the medical community. And the boom in biomass has allowed for the expansion of research on individual cannabinoids. Despite the positive outcomes, however, hemp brands need to be aware of the wording they use in their marketing and education materials.

Read full story

Cannabis: A Girl's Best Friend

Photo byPhoto by Alessandro Zambon on UnsplashonUnsplash. It starts with a mild cramp. Then the next several days are filled with spasming cramps so bad I can barely stand up straight.

Read full story
283 comments

Maintaining Your Mental Health In The Cannabis Industry

Photo byPhoto by Max van den Oetelaar on UnsplashonUnsplash. Cannabis is a face paced industry with no sign of slowing down. Each individual state is its own market, and as a result, information and experiences are varied. Standing still for a moment can leave you behind if you let it.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

3 Things To Help You Pass A Grow Inspection

Photo byPhoto by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on UnsplashonUnsplash. No one likes a visit from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. Waiting for your designated time slot to arrive is enough to raise your blood pressure. However, it is something every Oklahoma medical marijuana grow has to experience.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy