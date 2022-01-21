The Master's Apprentice - The Truth About Masonry

Shelby Chiles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6ldE_0drRtFjW00
Shriner ParadeBill Haack

My husband is a 32° Mason. His father, uncles, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, his father, and father’s father were all Masons as far as we can find in the Masonic records that have been maintained by The Grand Lodge all of the way back to the 1800s. We know he is at least a seventh-generation Master Mason; however, it could go back even further than that. The Masons are meticulous record keepers, but there was a fire in the mid-1800s in Tennesse, so we lost the trail of the Chiles men there.

There are so many misconceptions about Masonry. I remember when I met a man that was the first openly Masonic person I knew. Usually, the Shriners are the showy ones, but he had his entire truck plastered in Masonic symbols and always wore shirts that said, “Ask12B1” or something similar. I am perpetually curious, so I asked what all of this stuff was about. My friend Brooks told me just enough to pique my interest. Masons are not allowed to recruit, so men must ask a Mason in order to become one, thus ask one to be one. I eventually said, “So, it is a secret society?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2tPx_0drRtFjW00
ASK12B1tagstitch

Brooks was a mountain of a man with a heart of gold, a gentle soul, who loved a good prank, but serious just the same. A booming, “NO! We are NOT a secret society. We are a society with secrets. There is a difference” came rolling off of his tongue like he had said it hundreds of times. Little did I know that in twenty years, I would be echoing his words after my husband decided to become a Mason following so many of his ancestors’ paths.

I have heard so many misconceptions since then. They run the full gamut. To name a few, I have heard about their involvement with the Illuminati, secretly running the country, only allowing Christians to be members, still being segregated, and animal sacrifices over the last fifteen years. They have even told me it is for evil and outlaws. I have been told things that I could not even imagine and I have a pretty active imagination. There becomes a time when urban legends pass a tipping point from being good attention to hurting your public impression. They have passed that threshold because Masons do not believe in self-promotion. You must ask a Mason. Well, I am not a Mason. You do have to be a man to join.

I love to make people think, so I ask if they like Shriners. Everyone loves the shrine and their funny little cars at parades. After that, I ask what they think of Scottish Rite and I hear a story of how their children’s hospital has helped someone they know. Then, I explain that in order to be part of the shrine, you have to be a Master Mason first. It immediately breaks down barriers and changes perceptions. There is one thing that runs through all of the branches of Masonry - they do everything in their power to assist children and widows for the bulk of their service projects.

When people open their minds and all of their preconceived notions begin to fall away and they ask me what Masonry is like and what its purpose is, I love to explain it because I have seen it work. Their purpose is to make men better. It is essentially metal sharpening metal. We often become a lot like those we are surrounded by, so they systematically lift one another up. There is nothing wrong with wholesome fellowship with a few secret handshakes if that makes it fun.

There are some parts of Masonry that I do not particularly care for at all. A lot of them stem from the very beginning application process. You have to be recommended by a fellow Mason, apply, pass a thorough criminal background check (they re-check everyone annually), and do an in-home interview. You receive extra points if your significant other is there since Masonry is time-consuming in the beginning, so they will need to be supportive. This allows them the time to explain the commitment to both of you simultaneously. It can also become expensive. It is not for everyone or at every time of their life.

In the next part of the series, I will outline what I deem the less desirable parts of Masonry. If you have a specific question about Masonry, please feel free to email me at askshelbyanything@gmail.com.

*All opinions are my own and do not reflect any of my relatives or husband’s opinions regarding Masonry.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mason# masonry# scottish rite# york rite# shriner

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelby has lived in DFW her entire life. She has various interests and professional experience. Shelby became a published Author for the first time over thirty years ago and she has not stopped writing since. askshelbyanything@gmail.com

Little Elm, TX
41 followers

More from Shelby Chiles

Denton County, TX

The Grumpiest Cat In Denton County

Tabitha Phillips With NewtonPhoto Courtesy: Tabitha Phillips. I approached Tabitha Phillips, or as Newton would call her, his Human Servant to see if they would be interested in allowing me to do a piece about him. I told her, “I approached her initially because I know that Newton would hate the idea."

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas Adds Two New Alerts, For A Total of Eight

Would you dismiss an alert for someone you love? Please don't silence them so quickly. Did you know there are alerts besides AMBER, Blue, and Silver?. We have all been standing in line at the grocery store, sitting in church, or in a work meeting when everyone’s phone simultaneously goes off due to a safety alert. I know some of my fellow geeks disable them; however, it is a public service that should not be ignored. They are life saving. No matter what time or how seemingly inconvenient it is when mine goes off, I think of little Amber Hagerman who inspired them.

Read full story

Opinion - Why You Should Leave Reporting Crime On Social Media To The Professionals

Any views or opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect those of any other people, companies, or organizations that she may or may not currently or previously be associated with in either a personal or professional capacity unless explicitly stated otherwise. Views and opinions are not intended to single out or malign any religion, ethnic group, protected class, club, organization, institution, company, or individual.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Opinion - Why You Should Support The Crime Watch

Any views or opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect those of any other people, companies, or organizations that she may or may not currently or previously be associated with in either a personal or professional capacity unless explicitly stated otherwise. Views and opinions are not intended to single out or malign any religion, ethnic group, protected class, club, organization, institution, company, or individual.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Rogz Global Award Winning Pet Company Launches in Texas

The 4×4 and black tie of pet gear launches US distribution center in Texas. What Everyone Is Barking About - The Rogz Grinz Ball With Teeth by KongRogz. Global Award Winning Rogz Pet Company Launches In US.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy