Texas Adds Two New Alerts, For A Total of Eight

Would you dismiss an alert for someone you love? Please don't silence them so quickly.

Did you know there are alerts besides AMBER, Blue, and Silver?

We have all been standing in line at the grocery store, sitting in church, or in a work meeting when everyone’s phone simultaneously goes off due to a safety alert. I know some of my fellow geeks disable them; however, it is a public service that should not be ignored. They are life saving. No matter what time or how seemingly inconvenient it is when mine goes off, I think of little Amber Hagerman who inspired them.

Amber's was the first, and now Texas has eight, with the addition of two this year, one for active shooters and another for power outages. Let's go through them briefly.

AMBER Alert - Child seventeen or younger who has been abducted and is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Blue Alert - Person believed to have harmed, injured, or killed a Police Officer.

Camo Alert - Registered current or former military members struggling with mental illness, including the National Guard, reserve, or auxiliary unit of any branch of the armed forces, who are confirmed missing and their disappearance poses a credible threat to the military member's health and safety or the health and safety of another person. In order to be registered, it is recommended that a letter be written by a licensed health care professional that specializes in mental illness on their letterhead with the following: list of any impairments, syndromes, or diseases that affect their mental health; date of diagnosis; patient's name; and a wet signature from the physician or therapist.

CLEAR Alert (Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue) - Missing, kidnapped, or abducted adult age eighteen to sixty-four who is in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects.

Endangered Missing Person Alert - Includes alerts for missing persons of any age with an intellectual disability and there is a credible threat to their health and/or safety. It is similar to wandering incidents in older adults with dementia and includes those with intellectual disabilities (e.g., Autism Spectrum Disorder, Developmental Disorders, severe behavioral disorders, brain injury, Down Syndrome, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, Fragile X, Childhood Disintegrative Disorder, Rett's Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorder), who are also prone to wandering into unsafe environments. Law enforcement requires:

Written diagnosis from a Physician or Psychologist licensed to practice within Texas or certified by the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services (DADS), and/or

Texas Department of State Health (DHS) Services to certify the diagnosis.

Silver Alert - Missing senior age sixty-five and older believed to be in danger - especially those who have Alzheimer's Disease, dementia, or other mental disorders.

Active Shooter Alert - Alerts individuals within the proximity of an active shooter situation through their cell phones, local media, Texas Department of Transportation Dynamic Message Signs (DMS), and other resources. The goal is to prevent mass violence, encourage people to avoid the area, and shelter-in-place if needed until given guidance by law enforcement that it is safe to move freely.

Power Outage Alert - Power supply is inadequate to meet the demand for the state or a region. The broadcasters will provide information to the public about the potential grid emergency, as well as resources from the Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas or any of the four independent organizations that have grid oversight in Texas:

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT),

Midwest Reliability Organization,

Southeast Reliability Corporation, and

Western Electricity Coordinating Council.

Little Amber would be thirty-four if she was still here. Although she may not be physically alive, she lives on through a legacy of crime prevention, fast action, and safety. For a small child, she made a huge impact on this world.

Let’s bring everyone home safely.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety, ICT (Intelligence & Counterterrorism)