Texas Adds Two New Alerts, For A Total of Eight

Shelby Chiles

Would you dismiss an alert for someone you love? Please don't silence them so quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNQ5a_0dX9yhjW00
Vera System

Did you know there are alerts besides AMBER, Blue, and Silver?

We have all been standing in line at the grocery store, sitting in church, or in a work meeting when everyone’s phone simultaneously goes off due to a safety alert. I know some of my fellow geeks disable them; however, it is a public service that should not be ignored. They are life saving. No matter what time or how seemingly inconvenient it is when mine goes off, I think of little Amber Hagerman who inspired them.

Amber's was the first, and now Texas has eight, with the addition of two this year, one for active shooters and another for power outages. Let's go through them briefly.

AMBER Alert - Child seventeen or younger who has been abducted and is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Blue Alert - Person believed to have harmed, injured, or killed a Police Officer.

Camo Alert - Registered current or former military members struggling with mental illness, including the National Guard, reserve, or auxiliary unit of any branch of the armed forces, who are confirmed missing and their disappearance poses a credible threat to the military member's health and safety or the health and safety of another person. In order to be registered, it is recommended that a letter be written by a licensed health care professional that specializes in mental illness on their letterhead with the following: list of any impairments, syndromes, or diseases that affect their mental health; date of diagnosis; patient's name; and a wet signature from the physician or therapist.

CLEAR Alert (Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue) - Missing, kidnapped, or abducted adult age eighteen to sixty-four who is in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects.

Endangered Missing Person Alert - Includes alerts for missing persons of any age with an intellectual disability and there is a credible threat to their health and/or safety. It is similar to wandering incidents in older adults with dementia and includes those with intellectual disabilities (e.g., Autism Spectrum Disorder, Developmental Disorders, severe behavioral disorders, brain injury, Down Syndrome, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, Fragile X, Childhood Disintegrative Disorder, Rett's Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorder), who are also prone to wandering into unsafe environments. Law enforcement requires:

  • Written diagnosis from a Physician or Psychologist licensed to practice within Texas or certified by the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services (DADS), and/or
  • Texas Department of State Health (DHS) Services to certify the diagnosis.

Silver Alert - Missing senior age sixty-five and older believed to be in danger - especially those who have Alzheimer's Disease, dementia, or other mental disorders.

Active Shooter Alert - Alerts individuals within the proximity of an active shooter situation through their cell phones, local media, Texas Department of Transportation Dynamic Message Signs (DMS), and other resources. The goal is to prevent mass violence, encourage people to avoid the area, and shelter-in-place if needed until given guidance by law enforcement that it is safe to move freely.

Power Outage Alert - Power supply is inadequate to meet the demand for the state or a region. The broadcasters will provide information to the public about the potential grid emergency, as well as resources from the Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas or any of the four independent organizations that have grid oversight in Texas:

  • Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT),
  • Midwest Reliability Organization,
  • Southeast Reliability Corporation, and
  • Western Electricity Coordinating Council.

Little Amber would be thirty-four if she was still here. Although she may not be physically alive, she lives on through a legacy of crime prevention, fast action, and safety. For a small child, she made a huge impact on this world.

Let’s bring everyone home safely.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety, ICT (Intelligence & Counterterrorism)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# amber alert# crime# safety# silver alert# blue alert

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelby has lived in DFW her entire life. She has various interests and professional experience. Shelby became a published Author for the first time over thirty years ago and she has not stopped writing since. askshelbyanything@gmail.com

Little Elm, TX
16 followers

More from Shelby Chiles

Opinion - Why You Should Leave Reporting Crime On Social Media To The Professionals

Any views or opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect those of any other people, companies, or organizations that she may or may not currently or previously be associated with in either a personal or professional capacity unless explicitly stated otherwise. Views and opinions are not intended to single out or malign any religion, ethnic group, protected class, club, organization, institution, company, or individual.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Opinion - Why You Should Support The Crime Watch

Any views or opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect those of any other people, companies, or organizations that she may or may not currently or previously be associated with in either a personal or professional capacity unless explicitly stated otherwise. Views and opinions are not intended to single out or malign any religion, ethnic group, protected class, club, organization, institution, company, or individual.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Rogz Global Award Winning Pet Company Launches in Texas

The 4×4 and black tie of pet gear launches US distribution center in Texas. What Everyone Is Barking About - The Rogz Grinz Ball With Teeth by KongRogz. Global Award Winning Rogz Pet Company Launches In US.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy