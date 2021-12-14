Rogz Global Award Winning Pet Company Launches in Texas

The 4×4 and black tie of pet gear launches US distribution center in Texas

What Everyone Is Barking About - The Rogz Grinz Ball With Teeth by Kong Rogz

Global Award Winning Rogz Pet Company Launches In US

Rogz is a global pet brand, specializing in pet gear and accessories that was founded in South Africa in 1995. The company has a proven track record in ninety countries, including the US, and is in 14,500 stores worldwide. Rogz is expanding its US market presence by establishing a distribution center in Texas to bring high quality products to stores across North America.

Rogz recently won the prestigious World Brand Award. They were also voted the favorite brand by over 115,000 consumers worldwide. The Rogz by Kong Grinz Ball has garnered a large amount of attention because it literally places smiles on dogs while leaving their human companions grinning. It features teeth made of TPR rubber which is used to make baby pacifiers.

Rogz’s vision is to be the most beloved pet brand on Planet Earth. And Beyond. Rogz is known for high quality and safe products including toys, collars, leashes and harnesses.

Rogz takes customer feedback to help innovate and evolve. Recently, they redesigned the original Classic Collar with the updated RogzLoc buckle technology that is even stronger than the previous LLT, Low Load Technology, design that has been strength tested utilizing LST – Lab Squared Technology (Laboratory and Labradors), and was found to be stronger than the previous super strong LLT design. The Classic Pet Line is the perfect outfit for every day walks in the park.

Recently, Rogz improved on its popular Classic Pet Line when they stepped it up a notch with the launch of their Fashion Range. The new line is the perfect accessory for everyday glam or doggy date night, and special occasions. It comes in five African wildlife-inspired sublimated prints on soft furry webbing, specially designed for fashionistas!

By helping customers connect with their dogs and cats, Rogz products put a smile on customers and their pets. Rogz USA has developed an online storefront with superior customer support and is able to support wholesalers online as well.

Rogz’ dedicated Customer Experience Team is available before and after the sale at buyrogz.com. They are dedicated to assisting customers purchase the correct size, color, and product for their breed and weight. Safety is a priority, so components and materials undergo stringent testing to ensure all products are manufactured to the highest quality, strength, and safety standards.

The company is built on core values. It is a place where people can feel welcome regardless of their color, ethnicity, race, gender identity or social status with a unique DNA that has a flavor and culture that people love.

It’s truly a global brand. Rogz values an experience rather than the sale of the product itself. When most companies sell a toy or a leash, Rogz aims to provide people and animals with an avenue to build a lifetime relationship.