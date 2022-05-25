I had a blast in Bucovina | Story time

Bucovina Sheislittlewonderer

I won't beat around the bush and I tell you right from the start there ain't excuses while visiting Romania, and not to visit this marvelous land of Bucovina.

I have storied you about the weekend I spent in beautiful Transylvania, and I am wholly sure you heard so many stories about it... but this time, my dear friends, I am going to talk about another must-see oasis I found in Bucovina.

Once you set foot on the northeast side of Romania, you'll be amazed by the lands, traditions, patterns, and beautiful people.

I am not saying the rest of the Romanian citizens and lands are the opposite, but I want to emphasize the kindness and beauty I've been greeted everywhere I have traveled in this beautiful country.

Therefore, this article I am writing is all about the incredible experience I had, the people I have met, the food I have eaten, and last but not least, the accommodations they offered.

First, I did not want to book a fancy hotel because I truly needed to feel the real story, the authenticity of the area.

1. Vatra Boiereasca

Vatra Boiereasca was the first destination where we've caught our breath after a long way to Bucovina... and it was entirely as I have imagined: traditional houses just like our grandparents used to live in, right in the middle of the majestic nature.

Here was the first time I slept on the wood-fired oven. Yes, you heard me well; I have slept on the oven and it was just as interesting as it sounds.

The wood-fired oven is an extension of the stove, wide as a normal bed, and covered with some very thick layers of linen blankets. You could even start the fire within the stove to get the warmth through the oven too... and it's safe and sooo cozy.

They have refurbished three traditional houses, a customary barn, a fire pit area and a generous yard with a fish farm right in the middle, an incredible gazebo used for festivities as well, and the main chalet with several dorms on the first floor and the restaurant on the ground floor.

Here I have eaten one of the most delicious foods I have ever tasted, not gonna lie. The chef is worth everyone's praise.

Ahh! Just the thought of the meals I had makes me literally drool.

2. Tinovul Mare, Poiana Stampei

After a whole relaxing weekend, we packed our things and headed to Tinovu Mare, Poiana Stampei to admire the natural resort and the way citizens protect the entire area.

It's been built an entire wooden path of about 2km just to avoid visitors destroying the rare surrounding fauna.

The beauty of the place is unbelievably unique, hence I grabbed my camera and tried to catch as much beauty as I could.

The reality cannot be compared to anything.

This quick hike we had on Tinovu Mare made us realize that Bucovina is worth visiting as many times and it still has something new to offer.

3. Loft Chalet

Loft Chalet was our next stop... and God, this chalet is my favorite one!

I realized this is my dream house: a 117 years old barn house converted to a modern and still traditional style.

A wooden pattern with large window frames and a cozy huge sofa is all I needed. Not to mention the huge yard with a fire pit and bbq area. A dream!

This chalet is family-oriented as it has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, a kitchen (self-catering), and 2 living rooms with a capacity of 10 adults and 5 children.

Later on, we ordered some pizza and ice cream and lived our best life while watching Netflix or playing Rummy.

I admit I would have spent some more time here, but Bucovina is wide and there are lots of experiences to try out.

4. Hai la Saivan

The best is yet to come, folks!

Our last stop was here, at Hai la Saivan, and - I am telling you - I am at a loss for words when talking about the latter.

Hai la Saivan is an entire experience: starting with the way they get their guests within a 4x4 truck over the Moldova river, to the traditional refurbished houses and to all kinds of animals they've been growing (cows, horses, ducks, and hens, sheep and goats, dogs).

Here is where I held a baby goat or a lamb in my arms for the first time in my life, where I could ride the beautiful Stella or feed the lovely sheep; Where I was playing with the fluffy puppies and their mother, Stefi all day long and where after an exhausting beautiful day, chef Lili and Tuca were waiting for us with some warm and fluffy doughnuts.

They even have the popular wood-fired oven where I had the best sleep.

Raluca was so sweet together with her two lovely sons, Jay and the little Robin Hood, Yago, and not to mention her father Vistic, and his rare and endless love for his animals.

Can you imagine this? Ahh! what an experience!

