How to get glowing skin | my daily routine

Ready for my recent super effective session of skin care routine?

Note: The bellow content is not sponsored nor affiliated. Everything I recommend in this article I have been using for a long time as they work so well with my skin and I hope it will work for you too.

Sheislittlewonderer

So here I am again, talking about this important topic: the skin and the way I use to take care of it.

I have told you in my previous articles about my favorite products for glass skin, but traveling to Dubai these days I had to minimize the number of personal care items and I realized what are my top current favorite ones I could not travel without.

They are the basics and the most important products as I use to carry them in my handbag whenever I spend a night or two at a hotel on a short trip.

I think the rest of the expensive ones are just extra, hence you could have the desired smooth texture of your skin with only those I am going to share.

Note: I am not saying those expensive ones are not going to help. Everything works at some point. Depends on the budget.

So let's get deeper and let me show you the simplest products and steps I meticulously follow and use every day:

DOUBLE cleanse

Moisturizing

SPF

1. Double cleanse

Note: Don't forget to avoid fragrance/perfume, essential oils, fruit extract, ethanol, oxybenzone from the ingredients list.

A double cleanse is the simplest and the most basic step you should not skip even on the days you're too lazy or feeling mood-free.

Just don't! It takes only 2 - 3 minutes to get this done, then you'll feel better and your skin will be happy and healthy.

For this step I am using these products:

Sheislittlewonderer

1.1 Purito From Green Cleansing Oil which is so gentle and so helpful in breaking all the sunscreen and dirt gained through the day.

This is my favorite cleansing oil in the last months now and I think I won't change my mind very soon.

Its texture's so refreshing and works so well when massaging onto the skin as I am always wondering If I need a double cleanse or not. Joke, of course, I need it!

But, honestly, after washing this oil off it feels like my skin it's so clean and healthy and I love it!

Note: If you have another option, please let it in the comments. I am open and eager to know more about your favorite skincare products.

1.2 CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser and sometimes Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser with Fragrance-free for cleaning in dept and remove all the stubborn dirt.

Sheislittlewonderer

These are the only cleansers I use at the moment as they have a very simple and gentle formula and most importantly, they are fragrance-free.

But, I have to admit, the CeraVe cleanser is the winner. I feel like it better cleanses the skin in-depth and has also a fresher texture than Cetaphil.

2. Moisturizer

Just keep it simple!

Moisturizing is essential for the skin as it Helps Skin Stay Young.

For this step, I use this CeraVe humectant moisturizer for its simple and calming ingredients which won't clog your pores at all, or even irritate you.

Use Cerave cream for dry skin and CeraVe lotion for oily skin.

Yes, I know, CeraVe again! But, don't blame me for their absolute high quality products I felt in love with a few years ago.

3. SPF

I end my basic routine with at least 30+ sunscreen which I reapply every two hours, especially in the summertime. For example, my current favorite one is Neutrogena or CeraVe Mineral SPF30+.

Sheislittlewonderer

I usually seek the Ingredients like zinc oxide. The FDA says that only two sunscreen ingredients are considered safe and effective: zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

Sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are considered mineral sunscreens that protect you from the sun by sitting on top of the skin like a barrier.

These products don't feel heavy on my face and it spreads so easily on the skin.

Tip: Sometimes I use 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil from The Ordinary before applying sunscreen to protect create a shield between my skin and the sunscreen.

A super effective product is the Avene High Protection 50+ SPF - tinted compact which replaces the foundation I use to carry with me every time I travel.

It takes less space into my bag, has UV protection, and great coverage which gives you a cool natural tanned look.

Sheislittlewonderer

I love this product and I wholeheartedly recommend it.

As a bonus, don't forget your other sensitive parts of the skin like lips, ears, neck, chest, and eyelids because one day they will get wrinkled too.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence from COSRX is another Holy Grail Item I use on my damp skin which helps the skin to lose less moisture while keeping the skin smooth and healthy.

Sheislittlewonderer

So, these are the go-to products I use almost every day and I hope they will work for your skin too! Don't forget to cleanse, moist, and protect your sensitive skin, and water, don't forget to drink more water! Moisture comes best from the inside.

Thank you for reading this article and see you in the next one from Dubai!