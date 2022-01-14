Dubai and Coffee shops

sheislittlewonderer

Just came back from one of the best trips we've had so far in Dubai and I am super excited to tell you about this lovely experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5mfU_0dl205Ql00
Burj KhalifaSheislittlewonderer

Note: I know Dubai is so hyped right now with so many travelers who choose to visit it, therefore I was thinking this blog might help you, little coffeeholic!

But first, I wanted to prioritize things a little bit, so I am going to share with you a super important topic I am obsessed with: coffee and where you could find the best coffee shops in Dubai.

We know that coffee is not just a beverage, but a moment of pleasure and I am pretty sure you all agree with me, that's why I am eternally chasing the best coffee wherever I travel.

Note: In the next article I am going to story about the things you should do in Dubai. I assure you, you'll love it, so be prepared to book a trip right after reading it. Stay tuned!

1. Huqqa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pj0a4_0dl205Ql00
Huqqa DubaiSheislittlewonderer

Huqqa proudly takes up its first place on my list because not only I was totally impressed by the aesthetics but I did enjoy a high-quality taste I've so rarely felt.

This fact made us visit Huqqa four times more, so we could try their food and shisha as well. I could say Huqqa is on my top list when it comes to food and shisha too.

We loved this place!

Not to mention that we had such a great view over the fountains so we enjoyed their services whilst the show delighted us in the background. It's worth each penny!

Note: Find this restaurant on the third floor in Dubai Mall.

2. L'Eto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyQSh_0dl205Ql00
L'ETO DubaiSheislittlewonderer

L'ETO is the second restaurant I recommend with great Cappuccino and such delicious desserts.

The boutique’s so dreamy and casual so you could enjoy it after a long and exhausting shopping day. The experience brings to life flavourful comfort foods, fresh beautiful bakes, and elegant sips inspired by the latest food trends and reminiscent flavors.

You can choose to stay inside or on the terrace where you could see the fountains from. Loved this place so much, hence we visited it a few more times!

Note: Find this place inside the Dubai Mall on the second floor.

3. Home Bakery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTzuQ_0dl205Ql00
Home Bakery DubaiSheislittlewonderer

I know this place from a close friend who highly recommended us and I am so happy we didn't skip it! This coffee was very aromatic and you should definitely give it a try.

They also have some super delicious desserts you can enjoy along with the coffee which will definitely make your day!

Every item produced by Home Bakery is lovingly handmade, with great pride taken in the preparation, baking, and delivery.

The recipes are inspired by both authentic local ingredients, as well as international favorites.

Really cool relaxing spot with seats outside and inside the mall.

Note: Find this spot on the first floor at Dubai Mall.

4. Two at Symphony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYfOw_0dl205Ql00
Two at Symphony DubaiSheislittlewonderer

Two at Symphony is another must to try restaurant in Dubai!

I remember I was very tired on that day and so wanted something different than what we've tried so far in Dubai.

So here is it! Such a sweet, elegant, and cozy Caffe boutique with delightful food and drinks that makes you visit at least once. I recommend it for its quality and service.

Note: Find this restaurant located on the first floor in Dubai Mall.

6. Gran Caffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0JgO_0dl205Ql00
Gran CaffeeSheislittlewonderer

Last but not least, Gran Caffee with everything so simple yet super tasty.

I couldn't resist but ordered the pistachio dessert along with a Cappuccino.

Service was quick and timely, and you can’t ask for a better view than the fountains.

Note: Find this restaurant on the third floor, right next to Huqqa.

Thank you for reading this article and I hope you enjoyed it and found it helpful.

Hugs!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Let's go travel the world with me! ✈

382 followers

More from sheislittlewonderer

How to get glowing skin | my daily routine

Ready for my recent super effective session of skin care routine?. Note: The bellow content is not sponsored nor affiliated. Everything I recommend in this article I have been using for a long time as they work so well with my skin and I hope it will work for you too.

Read full story

Lapland - Have a low-budget and a memorable journey

It's been a while since I've posted my last journey, hence I am coming with an incredible adventure I had over the winter holidays of 2021. It's a magical place and I am sure you'll love it.

Read full story

I had a blast in Transylvania - a weekend to remember

There's no doubt Transylvania is a very popular location, hence in this article, I am going to tell you about the exciting journey I had in this amazing region of the country. Let me tell you right from the start that Transylvania is one of the most beautiful places I have visited so far in this entire world. So beautiful and yet I believe I have explored only a tiny piece of it.

Read full story
1 comments

Top 5 things to do in Transylvania | 2021

Romania is my beautiful country with its endless gems and one of the gracious places to be. There's no doubt Transylvania is a very popular location, hence in this article, I am going to tell you about the exciting journey I had in this amazing region of the country.

Read full story

Dubai, an exquisite destination | 2021

Dubai view from Five Palm Jumeirah ResortSheislittlewonderer. As I have promised you in my previous articles, I am finally telling you about Dubai and what this city has to offer.

Read full story
2 comments

Most visited destinations in the last two years

Just came back from a long and unforgettable journey we had in Dubai and after long research in order to choose this destination, I created a list of the most visited places in the last years.

Read full story

How I easily do my nails at home

Ladies, it's time to share with you a serious money saving tip! Woohoo!. Even if you're a big fan of nails done or not, it's time to admit it's a freaking long-term costly service.

Read full story
13 comments

Is Dubai safe to visit in 2021(Covid-19)?

In this article I am going to showcasing the health and safety measures they have implemented to protect guests from Covid-19 and what you need to know before you go. Dubai is amazing with all the gleaming structures surrounded by such a glimmering coastline and boasting the world’s tallest skyscraper: the Burj Khalifa.

Read full story

Don't miss the world's most incredible gems!

Just went through some recent memories when I decided to talk about one of the best experience we had this summer in Cappadocia. We could all agree we need a break right now, right?

Read full story

Where to stay in Cappadocia

Yes, you heard me well: I found not only the most magical land in the world, but its amazing hosted services I have ever met so far!. I did tell you a lot about this spectacular Cappadocia and our unique and not-to-forget experience we had in my previous articles, but I could merely scratch the surface of the impressive services we have met out there. Therefore, this is a great opportunity to talk a little more about the hotel we have chosen during our stay in that fairyland.

Read full story
1 comments

My holy grail skin care products!

Got you! If you are reading this article, it means you really care about your skin and willing to gain some precious information about the routine you should improve... or start. Well done!

Read full story

Bohemian Wedding in Santorini!

Santorini is the destination with the most remarkable experience we had so far in our lives!. Not only because it has such beyond belief views, but because it was our favorite home we chose to have our wedding in.

Read full story

How to efficiently plan a trip

This pandemic situation has messed up our plans for 2020, but who knows what 2021 will bring? Therefore, let me share with you how I plan my trips and get ready for the next ones, because the best is yet to come!

Read full story

Egypt, an exquisite destination for travelers

The time to story you about our 11 amazing days in Egypt has come, thus I made myself a good coffee, opened my laptop and... speechles because I honestly don't know where to start from.

Read full story

Cappadocia the hidden gem of Turkey 2021

Just went through some recent memories when I decided to talk about one of the best experience we had this summer in Cappadocia. We could all agree we need a break right now, right? I was home after the most special two weeks of my life in Santorini, our wedding to be precise.

Read full story

Top 5 exotic destinations

These days I had a burning desire for a long and peaceful holiday, far away from this buzzing city, somewhere with palms everywhere you'd watch, with soft sand and a ubiquitous burning sun above the crystal-clear water.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy