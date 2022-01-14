Dubai and Coffee shops

Just came back from one of the best trips we've had so far in Dubai and I am super excited to tell you about this lovely experience.

Burj Khalifa Sheislittlewonderer

Note: I know Dubai is so hyped right now with so many travelers who choose to visit it, therefore I was thinking this blog might help you, little coffeeholic!

But first, I wanted to prioritize things a little bit, so I am going to share with you a super important topic I am obsessed with: coffee and where you could find the best coffee shops in Dubai.

We know that coffee is not just a beverage, but a moment of pleasure and I am pretty sure you all agree with me, that's why I am eternally chasing the best coffee wherever I travel.

Note: In the next article I am going to story about the things you should do in Dubai. I assure you, you'll love it, so be prepared to book a trip right after reading it. Stay tuned!

1. Huqqa

Huqqa Dubai Sheislittlewonderer

Huqqa proudly takes up its first place on my list because not only I was totally impressed by the aesthetics but I did enjoy a high-quality taste I've so rarely felt.

This fact made us visit Huqqa four times more, so we could try their food and shisha as well. I could say Huqqa is on my top list when it comes to food and shisha too.

We loved this place!

Not to mention that we had such a great view over the fountains so we enjoyed their services whilst the show delighted us in the background. It's worth each penny!

Note: Find this restaurant on the third floor in Dubai Mall.

2. L'Eto

L'ETO Dubai Sheislittlewonderer

L'ETO is the second restaurant I recommend with great Cappuccino and such delicious desserts.

The boutique’s so dreamy and casual so you could enjoy it after a long and exhausting shopping day. The experience brings to life flavourful comfort foods, fresh beautiful bakes, and elegant sips inspired by the latest food trends and reminiscent flavors.

You can choose to stay inside or on the terrace where you could see the fountains from. Loved this place so much, hence we visited it a few more times!

Note: Find this place inside the Dubai Mall on the second floor.

3. Home Bakery

Home Bakery Dubai Sheislittlewonderer

I know this place from a close friend who highly recommended us and I am so happy we didn't skip it! This coffee was very aromatic and you should definitely give it a try.

They also have some super delicious desserts you can enjoy along with the coffee which will definitely make your day!

Every item produced by Home Bakery is lovingly handmade, with great pride taken in the preparation, baking, and delivery.

The recipes are inspired by both authentic local ingredients, as well as international favorites.

Really cool relaxing spot with seats outside and inside the mall.

Note: Find this spot on the first floor at Dubai Mall.

4. Two at Symphony

Two at Symphony Dubai Sheislittlewonderer

Two at Symphony is another must to try restaurant in Dubai!

I remember I was very tired on that day and so wanted something different than what we've tried so far in Dubai.

So here is it! Such a sweet, elegant, and cozy Caffe boutique with delightful food and drinks that makes you visit at least once. I recommend it for its quality and service.

Note: Find this restaurant located on the first floor in Dubai Mall.

6. Gran Caffee

Gran Caffee Sheislittlewonderer

Last but not least, Gran Caffee with everything so simple yet super tasty.

I couldn't resist but ordered the pistachio dessert along with a Cappuccino.

Service was quick and timely, and you can’t ask for a better view than the fountains.

Note: Find this restaurant on the third floor, right next to Huqqa.

Thank you for reading this article and I hope you enjoyed it and found it helpful.

Hugs!