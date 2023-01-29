My take on Florida visitors, Please do not waste your time on these things

Florida has a lot to offer tourists, but there are some things that they should skip and do instead.

Here is my experience in Florida and what I would recommend to others.

I grew up in Florida and have visited the state since I was a child. As an adult, I have found that there are some things that tourists should skip and do instead.

For example, many people come to Daytona Beach for the spring break crowds and the party atmosphere.

However, Daytona Beach is also known for its dangerous rip currents. I would recommend skipping the beach here and instead visiting one of Florida's many other beautiful beaches.

Photo by Photo by ALTEREDSNAPS:

Another thing that tourists should skip is a trip to see the manatees at Crystal River.

While it is definitely worth seeing these gentle giants up close, the boat tours that take you out to see them are often crowded and stressful. Instead, I would recommend taking a kayak or canoe out on your own into the waters of Crystal River. You're sure to spot a manatee or two, and you'll be able to enjoy the peace and quiet of nature.

Photo by Photo by Del Adams:

As a Florida native, there are certain things that I see tourists doing time and time again that I can't help but cringe at. If you're planning a trip to the Sunshine State anytime soon, here are some things you should skip, and what you should do instead.

Skipping sunscreen is a big no-no.

The Florida sun is no joke, and even if you're just planning on spending a day at the beach, you need to lather up in sunscreen. I recommend using a broad spectrum SPF 30 or higher, and reapplying every two hours (or more often if you're swimming).

Another thing to be careful of is leaving your valuables in your car while you're out exploring. Unfortunately, car break-ins are all too common in Florida, so it's wise to leave your valuables at home or in a hotel safe.

Photo by Photo by Caroline Cagnin:

And finally, don't waste your time standing in line for hours at popular tourist attractions. There are plenty of other enjoyable things to do in Florida that don't involve long lines and crowds of people. So get out there and enjoy all that Florida has to offer!