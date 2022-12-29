GOAT: I want to forget the World Cup

Why would Ronaldo fans try to forget the World Cup?

If the 2022 Football World Cup was memorable for Messi, it was no less than a nightmare for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Before the event, he had a TV interview aired in which he criticized the management of his club Manchester United.

Not only did he get sacked by the English football club because of this interview, his own team's coach himself kept him on the bench for the start of several matches due to his poor performance.

As a result of playing 26 matches in the World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Messi not only set a record for the most matches played in the mega event, but his seven goals also led the Argentine team to the final.

By scoring seven goals in seven matches of the mega event, Lionel Messi has also secured the fifth position in the list of players who have scored the most goals in the World Cup.

Germany's Miroslav Klose still tops the list with 16 goals in 24 matches.

Brazil's Ronaldo is second with 15 goals in 19 matches, while Germany's Gerd Miller is third with 14 goals in 13 matches.

France's Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals in six matches at the 1958 World Cup, is fourth on the list.

Lionel Messi has played more matches than Just Fontaine, but he also has 13 goals, one more than Brazil's Pele and France's Kylian Bappé, who are in sixth and seventh place respectively.

By playing in the next World Cup, Bapa can break Miroslav Kruse's record, but until then, Messi will be ahead of him.

While Messi is the top scorer for his country in the mega event, Cristiano Ronaldo could only create one record in this World Cup which was later equaled by Messi.

The Portugal captain became the first player to score in five World Cup editions when he scored a penalty kick against Ghana in the first round match, a record not only equaled by Messi during the tournament, but by scoring a goal in the knockout stages, he surpassed Ronaldo, who has not been able to do so till date.

Before this World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo needed three goals to become the most goal scorer for his country but he was unable to do so.

Eusebio, who scored nine goals for Portugal in 1966, has more goals than Ronaldo in five World Cups, 22 matches and a 16-year World Cup career.

There is currently no chance of his goal tally increasing as he will be 41-years-old at the time of the next World Cup, with the biggest player not fit for the mega-event.

In contrast, Lionel Messi not only claimed the record for scoring the most goals for Argentina during this World Cup. Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were also surpassed by him in this endeavor.

The debate over the supremacy of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may have continued for years. However, in terms of trophies and awards, the race is currently won by Lionel Messi, who has won seven 'Ballon d'Or' so far in his career. Awarded to the player of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award five times.

To date, Cristiano Ronaldo's team has been unable to play in the final in his presence, and he has been unable to win the golden boot or golden ball.

It doesn't end there. The European Golden Shoes award has also been won by Lionel Messi six times while Cristiano Ronaldo is second with four wins.

If we talk about the number of trophies, Messi is again ahead of Ronaldo. Not only did he win the World Cup in Qatar but before that he also led Argentina to victory in the Under-20 World Cup in 2005 and the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008.

The Copa America titles combined bring their total number of trophies to 42, more than Ronaldo's 34 titles.

Messi's 11 league titles are also more than Ronaldo's seven. However, Ronaldo is ahead in terms of the Champions League, which he has won five times, while Messi has won the trophy four times.

Ronaldo led Portugal to victory in the Euro Championship once while also winning the Nations League title once.