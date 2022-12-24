Teachers are resigning and Unfortunately, children are the ones who pay the price.

Sheeraz Qurban

As many students head back to the classroom, many are returning to schools that are understaffed. More than half of the teaching vacancies in public schools come from resignations, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. With thousands of teaching vacancies across the country, it seems as if we're struggling with a shortage of educators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jj3ge_0jnOxtff00
All of my tiny humans were listening and learning. This is the dream. #BlackHistoryMonthPhoto byImage by: miss qorsho Twitter: @MNTOY2020

The breaking point for me was continuously being devalued. And not feeling like I could teach the truth and meet my scholars where they were. And it was also just the idea that we, as a profession didn't land here by any choice. We didn't mysteriously come about this teacher shortage. There has been a continuous evaluation of teachers and defunding of education for decades. - Miss Qorsho Hassan, 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Ms. Qorsho Hassan taught elementary school and was the first Somali American to be named Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Two years ago, Qorsho Hassan became the first Somali American to win Minnesota Teacher of the Year. In June, Qorsho announced she was leaving the classroom.

Students, parents, and fellow educators describe Qorsho Hassan as an exceptional teacher: an example of how teachers of color can change a classroom. But in an interview with Sahan Journal, Qorsho says that Minnesota schools continue to fail their students—and teachers like her, too.

A new survey from job search platform Joblist explores why so many workers are quitting, and one of the big takeaways is that many teachers in the U.S. feel unhappy and underappreciated.

According to the poll, 26% of educators who quit their last job cited low pay or lack of benefits as a reason why they left, compared to 19% of workers in all industries who resigned because of meager pay and benefits.

“We’ve been tasked with the impossible job of fighting systemic racism,” Qorsho said.

When we talk about a teacher shortage, what it really is, it's a pay and respect shortage. What do you make of that?

As a response to this question, Qursho explained; I agree with that. I think about how there's a salary shortage, there are incompetent wages for the work that we do. And I also feel like there's this expectation that we do free labor, without any foresight or any thought about the families that we have. In addition, there are other roles that we carry besides teaching.

Only if teachers had the resources to meet the needs of their students, and did not feel like the burden of all of their needs fell on their shoulders. This included food, housing, and other resources. Teachers would still be teaching.

A Wall Street Journal analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) found that as of November, the number of people quitting work in educational services (which includes teachers) had grown faster than in any other industry. According to the BLS, 182,000 people quit their jobs in public education in February of this year, up from 138,000 the same month in 2021.

As a result of what's happening, the number of students heading to college and becoming teachers is shrinking. The field isn't even being filled by college students who've finished teacher preparation programs. Those who stay, if they're in a terrible situation or are trying to hang on until they retire, aren't as good as they used to be.

Unfortunately, children are the ones who pay the price.

It's still challenging because teachers have to take care of themselves. Teachers do have individual lives and feelings, and mental health to worry about as well. So if things don't get better, we should really worry about the future.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# education# society# lifestyle# teachers# Local

Comments / 37

Published by

Out of the ordinary. Follow for the true tales of everyday craziness.

Florida State
4418 followers

More from Sheeraz Qurban

The Copa America titles combined bring their total number of trophies to 42, more than Ronaldo's 34 titles.

Why would Ronaldo fans try to forget the World Cup?. If the 2022 Football World Cup was memorable for Messi, it was no less than a nightmare for Cristiano Ronaldo. Before the event, he had a TV interview aired in which he criticized the management of his club Manchester United.

Read full story

The holidays are no exception to the rule that dating should be fun all year

The holidays are a time for joy and cheer, but for those looking for love, the holidays can be a stressful time of year. Navigating the dating scene during the holidays can be tricky business, as the pressure to find someone special to share in the festivities can be daunting. But fear not! With a few tips and tricks, you can make the most out of the holiday dating season. With the right strategies, you can make the most of the holiday season and find that special someone to share it with. So, whether you're looking for a casual fling or a long-term relationship, these tips can help you make the most of your holiday dating experience. From making a plan to setting boundaries, here are some tips and tricks to help you navigate the dating scene during the holidays.

Read full story
Michigan State

What A Luck: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: It would be naïve to think a Biden presidency could fix everything.

There is an opportunity for a fundamental change of course after four years of an indifferent and often hostile president to human rights. After four years of a president who was indifferent and often hostile to human rights, the November 2020 election of Joe Biden to the presidency of the United States provides an opportunity for a fundamental change of course.

Read full story
4 comments

Donald Trump will join a small group of presidents who have run for elective office after leaving the office

It is rare for former presidents to run for their old jobs - or anything else - after leaving office. In 2024, Donald Trump will join a small group of former presidents who have run for elective office after leaving office, regardless of whether he succeeds or not.

Read full story
265 comments

A chronic brain disorder that affects less than one percent of the U.S. population.

The combination of high achievement and severe mental illness is not mutually exclusive, but most people don't know much about schizophrenia outside of media portrayals of violence, failure, or deviance.

Read full story
32 comments

Thanksgiving: the Turkey cooking process. What else do you need in your life?

Thanksgiving is a holiday that I look forward to every year. It's like Christmas and your birthday all rolled into one! The food is great, the turkey is my favorite, and everyone gets together with their family members from years past. This year especially has been an exciting time for me because I've started a blog about thanksgiving food. It's called Thankful for Stuff (and stuff like that). I hope you have a great time with your family, and I hope this blog helps you through the cooking process!

Read full story

Institutions: Clery Act needs some serious changes

The Clery Act requires colleges and universities to report campus crime data, support victims of violence, and publicly outline the policies and procedures they have put into place to improve campus safety.

Read full story

Covid 19 update: With the holidays just around the corner, COVID-19 is causing 42,000 cases per day

As we enter the Thanksgiving weekend, conditions seem fairly stable. There has been an increase in cases in the past two weeks, to around 42,000 cases per day in the entire country, while hospitalizations and deaths have remained relatively constant.

Read full story
32 comments

Male Chauvinism: American men believe women's gains have come at their expense

The sense of superiority Male Chauvinism: male prejudice against women; the belief that men are superior in terms of ability, and intelligence. It has been a century since women began to strive for their rights and got what they deserved. The advocacy of women's rights on the grounds of equality of sexes; Feminism incorporates the position that society prioritizes the male point of view and that women are treated unjustly in these societies. Males have marched shoulder to shoulder with women in demonstrations and actively participated in the women's rights movement. But recent research portrays a different side of 'men', Male Chauvinism. Researchclaims that American men believe women's gains have come at their expense.

Read full story
213 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!

“My son was sexually assaulted at approximately 5 p.m. and the alert didn’t go out for five hours,” She said. “You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened.”

Read full story
12 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods together

A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods together. A new section of the Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting some of the city's oldest and most historic neighborhoods together.

Read full story
4 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days

In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.

Read full story
30 comments

How Well Do You Know Your State?

Hey There! We are initiating a series of articles that will include some facts that every American should know. Our articles will share some interesting and historic facts about each state. So follow this channel for more interesting and informative articles on newsbreak.

Read full story
9 comments

Women are not convinced that women's gains have come at their expense, as American men believe.

The advocacy of women's rights on the grounds of equality of sexes; Feminism incorporates the position that society prioritizes the male point of view and that women are treated unjustly in these societies.

Read full story
38 comments
Kansas City, MO

There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC

Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.

Read full story
12 comments

Elections: The Politics of Abortion

Voters in the United States have already begun to cast their ballots for the House of Representatives, Senate, and scores of state and local offices this year. As Election Day approaches, here’s a look at voters’ issue priorities, based primarily on a Pew Research Center survey conducted Oct. 10-16, 2022.

Read full story
36 comments
Clark County, NV

Deaths reported from Naegleria Fowleri infections in the United States: Southern Nevada Health District.

On October 19, 2022, Southern Nevada Health District reported death from Naegleria Fowleri infection. Dr_Microbe/iStock (naegleria fowleri); supersizer/iStock (people) Nevada boy dies of rare, brain-eating amoeba infection after possible exposure at Lake Mead.

Read full story
3 comments

A Rare Thanksgiving Full Moon

This week, we give thanks for all the good things in life including a rare event — a full Moon on Thanksgiving. Make it your dessert after the big meal. November's full Moon falls on the annual Thanksgiving holiday this year, the day when Americans celebrate a long-ago harvest feast held by the country's early settlers and native peoples at the end of a successful growing season. I did some digging and discovered that Thanksgiving full Moons are a rarity, with the last occurring on November 25, 1920, nearly 100 years ago.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy