Donald Trump will join a small group of presidents who have run for elective office after leaving the office

It is rare for former presidents to run for their old jobs - or anything else - after leaving office.

In 2024, Donald Trump will join a small group of former presidents who have run for elective office after leaving office, regardless of whether he succeeds or not.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump told a crowd gathered at Mar-a-Lago, his waterfront estate in Florida, where his campaign will be headquartered.

Most ex-presidents don't run for anything after they leave office, including their old jobs.

The only former president who has ever won a second non-consecutive term after being defeated for reelection is Grover Cleveland. Despite winning the popular vote in 1888, Cleveland, a Democrat from New York, lost the election to Lincoln in the Electoral College. As a re-nominated candidate in 1892, Cleveland defeated Benjamin Harrison, a candidate he had lost to four years earlier.

Ulysses S. Grant served two full presidential terms from 1869 to 1877 and, despite urgings from some in the Republican Party, declined to seek what would have been an unprecedented third term in 1876. But four years later, he changed his mind and sought the Republican nomination again.

Although he led the field for nearly the entire GOP convention, Grant couldn’t win over a majority of the delegates to secure the nomination. He ultimately lost to James A. Garfield on the 36th ballot. (Grant’s third run was possible because the two-term limit for presidents was a tradition, rather than a rule until Franklin D. Roosevelt won four straight elections between 1932 and 1944. The 22nd Amendment, limiting the president to two terms, was ratified in 1951.)

Herbert Hoover never quite got over his landslide loss to FDR in 1932. He made concerted efforts to rebuild his influence within the Republican Party and, he hoped, regain the presidency. After waging a behind-the-scenes battle for the GOP nomination in 1936 against Alf M. Landon (the ultimate Republican nominee), Hoover made a more overt effort in 1940. But although convention delegates seemed to receive Hoover warmly, there was little enthusiasm for actually nominating him again: The former president received just 17 votes on the first ballot, far behind the leading candidates, and was never truly a contender.

Three other former presidents have sought to regain their old offices, all on third-party tickets and all unsuccessfully:

Martin Van Buren lost his reelection bid in 1840, but eight years later made a comeback attempt as the nominee of the antislavery Free Soil Party. He came in a distant third, with about 10% of the popular vote and no electoral votes.

lost his reelection bid in 1840, but eight years later made a comeback attempt as the nominee of the antislavery Free Soil Party. He came in a distant third, with about 10% of the popular vote and no electoral votes. Millard Fillmore , Zachary Taylor’s running mate, succeeded Taylor when he died 16 months into his presidential term. Fillmore sought the nomination of his Whig Party for a full term in 1852 but lost to Winfield Scott (who lost the general election). Four years later, Fillmore was nominated as the American (or “Know-Nothing”) Party’s presidential candidate. Fillmore finished third with 21.6% of the popular vote, but won only Maryland’s eight electoral votes.

In addition, after wrapping up the Republican presidential nomination in 1980, Ronald Reagan seriously considered picking former President – and former Vice President – Gerald Ford as his running mate. But Ford reportedly was less than enthusiastic about returning to the VP spot, and Reagan eventually cooled on the idea, naming George H.W. Bush instead.

