Thanksgiving: the Turkey cooking process. What else do you need in your life?

Sheeraz Qurban

Thanksgiving is a holiday that I look forward to every year. It's like Christmas and your birthday all rolled into one! The food is great, the turkey is my favorite, and everyone gets together with their family members from years past. This year especially has been an exciting time for me because I've started a blog about thanksgiving food. It's called Thankful for Stuff (and stuff like that). I hope you have a great time with your family, and I hope this blog helps you through the cooking process!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvsQH_0jO7mGJm00
Roasted Chicken on Blue TrayPhoto byPhoto by RODNAE Productions

Thanksgiving food is delicious but also pretty complicated. So let's take a look at how to make sure your thanksgiving meal will be delicious!

Turkey

  • The bird is best cooked in a roasting pan, with the cavity filled with water and apple cider vinegar. Cook at 325°F for 3-4 hours until the internal temperature reaches 180°F.
  • Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 15 minutes before carving; do not undercook it! If you're using a breast instead of legs or thighs, stick them back in the oven for an additional 30 minutes after removing them from their juices (and don't forget about those giblets!).
  • To make gravy: Place all ingredients except flour in a saucepan; boil over medium heat until thickened slightly (about 10-15 minutes). Whisk in flour until smooth then remove from heat immediately before stirring again as this cooks off some liquid content too quickly which contributes towards its thicknesses when serving later at the table.

Thanksgiving is a lot of food. It's a lot of fun. It's also a lot of people, so much so that it can be hard to fit into your calendar all the things you want to do on this one day.

But don't worry! You're not alone in feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of turkey and stuffing-induced carbohydrates that will be consumed over the next few days (or maybe weeks).

Don't want to cook?

These fast food places and restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving 2022

Benihana

Select Benihana restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving.

Boston Market

Boston Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.

Burger King

Some locations will be open. You can check the hours of your nearest Burger King online.

Cracker Barrel

As it has since 1969, Cracker Barrel will be open on Thanksgiving and will serve its Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m.

Denny’s

Known for being “always open,” Denny’s will be open on Thanksgiving.

Dunkin’

Many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Thanksgiving but hours may vary by store, a representative tells Nexstar. Before visiting, check your Dunkin’ location’s hours online or in the mobile app.

IHOP

Though IHOP locations are listed as being open online, you may want to check with your local restaurant before stopping in.

McDonald’s

Because the vast majority of McDonald’s locations are independently owned and operated, holiday hours may vary by store, a representative told Country Living. You can check your location’s hours online.

Popeyes

Some Popeyes locations will be open on Thanksgiving but with limited hours. You can check your location’s hours here.

Red Lobster

Select Red Lobster locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company. Open location and hours can be viewed online.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Some locations will be open for Thanksgiving. You can find your nearest location on Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s website.

Starbucks

Need a little caffeine pick-me-up? You’re in luck – most Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving. You can check your location’s hours online.

Waffle House

Known for being open all day, every day – and causing headlines when it closes – Waffle House locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.

so there you have it. thanksgiving is the only holiday that has more food than any other day of the year! I mean, what else do you need in your life?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# thanksgiving# roasted chicken# turkey# restaurants# home made food

Comments / 0

Published by

Out of the ordinary. Follow for the true tales of everyday craziness.

Florida State
3376 followers

More from Sheeraz Qurban

Schizophrenia: a chronic, psychotic disorder affecting less than 1% of the U.S. population.

The combination of high achievement and severe mental illness is not mutually exclusive, but most people don't know much about schizophrenia outside of media portrayals of violence, failure, or deviance.

Read full story

Clery Act needs some serious changes

The Clery Act requires colleges and universities to report campus crime data, support victims of violence, and publicly outline the policies and procedures they have put into place to improve campus safety.

Read full story

COVID-19 is rising again as we enter the Thanksgiving weekend

As we enter the Thanksgiving weekend, conditions seem fairly stable. There has been an increase in cases in the past two weeks, to around 42,000 cases per day in the entire country, while hospitalizations and deaths have remained relatively constant.

Read full story
23 comments

Male Chauvinism: American men believe women's gains have come at their expense

The sense of superiority Male Chauvinism: male prejudice against women; the belief that men are superior in terms of ability, and intelligence. It has been a century since women began to strive for their rights and got what they deserved. The advocacy of women's rights on the grounds of equality of sexes; Feminism incorporates the position that society prioritizes the male point of view and that women are treated unjustly in these societies. Males have marched shoulder to shoulder with women in demonstrations and actively participated in the women's rights movement. But recent research portrays a different side of 'men', Male Chauvinism. Researchclaims that American men believe women's gains have come at their expense.

Read full story
179 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!

“My son was sexually assaulted at approximately 5 p.m. and the alert didn’t go out for five hours,” She said. “You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened.”

Read full story
12 comments
Atlanta, GA

A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods together

A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods together. A new section of the Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting some of the city's oldest and most historic neighborhoods together.

Read full story
4 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days

In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.

Read full story
30 comments

How Well Do You Know Your State?

Hey There! We are initiating a series of articles that will include some facts that every American should know. Our articles will share some interesting and historic facts about each state. So follow this channel for more interesting and informative articles on newsbreak.

Read full story
9 comments

Women are not convinced that women's gains have come at their expense, as American men believe.

The advocacy of women's rights on the grounds of equality of sexes; Feminism incorporates the position that society prioritizes the male point of view and that women are treated unjustly in these societies.

Read full story
10 comments
Kansas City, MO

There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC

Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.

Read full story
11 comments

The problem of abortion and recent elections

Voters in the United States have already begun to cast their ballots for the House of Representatives, Senate, and scores of state and local offices this year. As Election Day approaches, here’s a look at voters’ issue priorities, based primarily on a Pew Research Center survey conducted Oct. 10-16, 2022.

Read full story
13 comments
Clark County, NV

Deaths reported from Naegleria Fowleri infections in the United States: Southern Nevada Health District.

On October 19, 2022, Southern Nevada Health District reported death from Naegleria Fowleri infection. Dr_Microbe/iStock (naegleria fowleri); supersizer/iStock (people) Nevada boy dies of rare, brain-eating amoeba infection after possible exposure at Lake Mead.

Read full story
3 comments

A Rare Thanksgiving Full Moon

This week, we give thanks for all the good things in life including a rare event — a full Moon on Thanksgiving. Make it your dessert after the big meal. November's full Moon falls on the annual Thanksgiving holiday this year, the day when Americans celebrate a long-ago harvest feast held by the country's early settlers and native peoples at the end of a successful growing season. I did some digging and discovered that Thanksgiving full Moons are a rarity, with the last occurring on November 25, 1920, nearly 100 years ago.

Read full story

Angelina Jolie: Criticized for turning a deaf ear..

Angelina Jolie is now on Instagram, and her debut post is making news worldwide. Hollywood Star and the United Nations Special Envoy for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, has joined Instagram for a cause. As her debut post, she shared 'A letter from an Afghan Girl' that went viral and made news worldwide. She shared images of a hand-written letter from an afghan girl who fears attending school under the Taliban Regime.

Read full story
41 comments

Here is what to know about the rare brain-eating Naegleria fowleri

Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic amoeba which is a single-celled living organism. It can cause a rare and devastating infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). The amoeba is commonly found in warm freshwaters such as lakes, rivers, ponds, and canals.

Read full story
3 comments

A young engineer dies of ‘Brain-eating’ amoeba

Naegleria fowleri — a rare but deadly organism that can be killed by chlorine — has claimed another life in the city. The National Newspaper of Pakistan reported that the 28-year-old victim, a resident of DHA Phase IV and an engineer by profession, died on Monday night at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Mistakes that a regular beachgoer makes

There may be nothing like an afternoon on the seaside in Florida swimming in warm waves, taking walks on the shore, and taking in briny breezes. Timing is vital, gearing up is fundamental, and you must realize and respect the laws of the land and nature. I remember seeing a tourist tossing potato chips to a flock of seagulls at my local seaside. Bad beach conduct runs the hazard of ruining a visitor's go to the beach, but it may enrage locals, and harm marine existence and habitats. But, We can not deter each person from visiting.

Read full story
16 comments

Teenage protestor whose mother alleges that security forces have murdered her

Nika Shakarami, an Iranian teenage protestor whose mother alleges that security forces have murdered her, is one of the highest-profile cases of a young person dying in the protests.

Read full story
16 comments

Dua Lipa expressed solidarity with Masha Amini

British singer Dua Lipa on Friday expressed solidarity with the women in Iran after the killing of Masha Amini. In an Instagram story, the singer urged her followers to "Rise with the Women of Iran."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy