Thanksgiving is a holiday that I look forward to every year. It's like Christmas and your birthday all rolled into one! The food is great, the turkey is my favorite, and everyone gets together with their family members from years past. This year especially has been an exciting time for me because I've started a blog about thanksgiving food. It's called Thankful for Stuff (and stuff like that). I hope you have a great time with your family, and I hope this blog helps you through the cooking process!

Thanksgiving food is delicious but also pretty complicated. So let's take a look at how to make sure your thanksgiving meal will be delicious!

Turkey

The bird is best cooked in a roasting pan, with the cavity filled with water and apple cider vinegar. Cook at 325°F for 3-4 hours until the internal temperature reaches 180°F.

Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 15 minutes before carving; do not undercook it! If you're using a breast instead of legs or thighs, stick them back in the oven for an additional 30 minutes after removing them from their juices (and don't forget about those giblets!).

To make gravy: Place all ingredients except flour in a saucepan; boil over medium heat until thickened slightly (about 10-15 minutes). Whisk in flour until smooth then remove from heat immediately before stirring again as this cooks off some liquid content too quickly which contributes towards its thicknesses when serving later at the table.

Thanksgiving is a lot of food. It's a lot of fun. It's also a lot of people, so much so that it can be hard to fit into your calendar all the things you want to do on this one day.

But don't worry! You're not alone in feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of turkey and stuffing-induced carbohydrates that will be consumed over the next few days (or maybe weeks).

Don't want to cook?

These fast food places and restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving 2022

Benihana

Select Benihana restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving.

Boston Market

Boston Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.

Burger King

Some locations will be open. You can check the hours of your nearest Burger King online.

Cracker Barrel

As it has since 1969, Cracker Barrel will be open on Thanksgiving and will serve its Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m.

Denny’s

Known for being “always open,” Denny’s will be open on Thanksgiving.

Dunkin’

Many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Thanksgiving but hours may vary by store, a representative tells Nexstar. Before visiting, check your Dunkin’ location’s hours online or in the mobile app.

IHOP

Though IHOP locations are listed as being open online, you may want to check with your local restaurant before stopping in.

McDonald’s

Because the vast majority of McDonald’s locations are independently owned and operated, holiday hours may vary by store, a representative told Country Living. You can check your location’s hours online.

Popeyes

Some Popeyes locations will be open on Thanksgiving but with limited hours. You can check your location’s hours here.

Red Lobster

Select Red Lobster locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company. Open location and hours can be viewed online.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Some locations will be open for Thanksgiving. You can find your nearest location on Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s website.

Starbucks

Need a little caffeine pick-me-up? You’re in luck – most Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving. You can check your location’s hours online.

Waffle House

Known for being open all day, every day – and causing headlines when it closes – Waffle House locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.

so there you have it. thanksgiving is the only holiday that has more food than any other day of the year! I mean, what else do you need in your life?