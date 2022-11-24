Clery Act needs some serious changes

Sheeraz Qurban

The Clery Act requires colleges and universities to report campus crime data, support victims of violence, and publicly outline the policies and procedures they have put into place to improve campus safety.

The Clery Act was established in 1990 and is also known as the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act. It's a federal law that requires universities to inform their students of crime statistics and safety policies. The requirements of the act are extensive.

The recent sexual crimes committed inside UNC have drawn public attention to how outdated the act is, and that it needs some serious changes. The Clery Act does not account for changes in public awareness. The act is outdated and herculean efforts are needed to make it more proactive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18sfzM_0jMJzhFL00
A Grayscale Photo of Woman Holding a Placard Standing on the StreetPhoto byPhoto by Efrem Efre

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act or Clery Act, signed in 1990, is a federal statute codified at 20 U.S.C. § 1092, with implementing regulations in the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations at 34 CFR 668.46.

The Clery Act is a consumer protection law that aims to provide transparency around campus crime policy and statistics.

In order to comply with Clery Act requirements, colleges and universities must understand what the law entails, where their responsibilities lie, and what they can do to actively foster campus safety.

  • The Clery Act states alerts must be sent in a timely manner for incidents that pose a serious or continuing threat to safety.

“The law itself doesn’t define what is considered timely,” said Clery Center Associate Executive Director Abigail Boyer. “It really is going to be based on the level of information that an institution has at the time."

  • “So, what we work with institutions to do is to develop not only their policies for the timely warning but how do you implement practices for how you’re making a consistent evaluation of what you determine to be a serious or ongoing threat?”

“It allows for loopholes and the administration to hide behind it,” the mother said.

“I think it’d be difficult, especially with it being a federal law,” Boyer said of the possibility of changing the Clery Act. “I think it’d be difficult to put a specific timeframe around it.

Regardless of what is dictated by law, the mother of the UNC victim believes universities should go beyond the law, on their own accord, to be transparent.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UNC# unc chapel hill# Clery Act# protest for change# students

Comments / 0

Published by

Out of the ordinary. Follow for the true tales of everyday craziness.

Florida State
3503 followers

More from Sheeraz Qurban

Schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that affects less than one percent of the U.S. population.

The combination of high achievement and severe mental illness is not mutually exclusive, but most people don't know much about schizophrenia outside of media portrayals of violence, failure, or deviance.

Read full story
2 comments

Thanksgiving: the Turkey cooking process. What else do you need in your life?

Thanksgiving is a holiday that I look forward to every year. It's like Christmas and your birthday all rolled into one! The food is great, the turkey is my favorite, and everyone gets together with their family members from years past. This year especially has been an exciting time for me because I've started a blog about thanksgiving food. It's called Thankful for Stuff (and stuff like that). I hope you have a great time with your family, and I hope this blog helps you through the cooking process!

Read full story

COVID-19 is rising again as we enter the Thanksgiving weekend

As we enter the Thanksgiving weekend, conditions seem fairly stable. There has been an increase in cases in the past two weeks, to around 42,000 cases per day in the entire country, while hospitalizations and deaths have remained relatively constant.

Read full story
23 comments

Male Chauvinism: American men believe women's gains have come at their expense

The sense of superiority Male Chauvinism: male prejudice against women; the belief that men are superior in terms of ability, and intelligence. It has been a century since women began to strive for their rights and got what they deserved. The advocacy of women's rights on the grounds of equality of sexes; Feminism incorporates the position that society prioritizes the male point of view and that women are treated unjustly in these societies. Males have marched shoulder to shoulder with women in demonstrations and actively participated in the women's rights movement. But recent research portrays a different side of 'men', Male Chauvinism. Researchclaims that American men believe women's gains have come at their expense.

Read full story
196 comments

You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!

“My son was sexually assaulted at approximately 5 p.m. and the alert didn’t go out for five hours,” She said. “You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened.”

Read full story
12 comments

Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days

In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.

Read full story
30 comments

How Well Do You Know Your State?

Hey There! We are initiating a series of articles that will include some facts that every American should know. Our articles will share some interesting and historic facts about each state. So follow this channel for more interesting and informative articles on newsbreak.

Read full story
9 comments

There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC

Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.

Read full story
11 comments

The problem of abortion and recent elections

Voters in the United States have already begun to cast their ballots for the House of Representatives, Senate, and scores of state and local offices this year. As Election Day approaches, here’s a look at voters’ issue priorities, based primarily on a Pew Research Center survey conducted Oct. 10-16, 2022.

Read full story
13 comments

Deaths reported from Naegleria Fowleri infections in the United States: Southern Nevada Health District.

On October 19, 2022, Southern Nevada Health District reported death from Naegleria Fowleri infection. Dr_Microbe/iStock (naegleria fowleri); supersizer/iStock (people) Nevada boy dies of rare, brain-eating amoeba infection after possible exposure at Lake Mead.

Read full story
3 comments

A Rare Thanksgiving Full Moon

This week, we give thanks for all the good things in life including a rare event — a full Moon on Thanksgiving. Make it your dessert after the big meal. November's full Moon falls on the annual Thanksgiving holiday this year, the day when Americans celebrate a long-ago harvest feast held by the country's early settlers and native peoples at the end of a successful growing season. I did some digging and discovered that Thanksgiving full Moons are a rarity, with the last occurring on November 25, 1920, nearly 100 years ago.

Read full story

Here is what to know about the rare brain-eating Naegleria fowleri

Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic amoeba which is a single-celled living organism. It can cause a rare and devastating infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). The amoeba is commonly found in warm freshwaters such as lakes, rivers, ponds, and canals.

Read full story
3 comments

A young engineer dies of ‘Brain-eating’ amoeba

Naegleria fowleri — a rare but deadly organism that can be killed by chlorine — has claimed another life in the city. The National Newspaper of Pakistan reported that the 28-year-old victim, a resident of DHA Phase IV and an engineer by profession, died on Monday night at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Read full story
1 comments

Mistakes that a regular beachgoer makes

There may be nothing like an afternoon on the seaside in Florida swimming in warm waves, taking walks on the shore, and taking in briny breezes. Timing is vital, gearing up is fundamental, and you must realize and respect the laws of the land and nature. I remember seeing a tourist tossing potato chips to a flock of seagulls at my local seaside. Bad beach conduct runs the hazard of ruining a visitor's go to the beach, but it may enrage locals, and harm marine existence and habitats. But, We can not deter each person from visiting.

Read full story
16 comments

Teenage protestor whose mother alleges that security forces have murdered her

Nika Shakarami, an Iranian teenage protestor whose mother alleges that security forces have murdered her, is one of the highest-profile cases of a young person dying in the protests.

Read full story
16 comments

Dua Lipa expressed solidarity with Masha Amini

British singer Dua Lipa on Friday expressed solidarity with the women in Iran after the killing of Masha Amini. In an Instagram story, the singer urged her followers to "Rise with the Women of Iran."

Read full story

Iranian protests prompt Dua Lipa's response

British singer Dua Lipa on Friday expressed solidarity with the women in Iran after the killing of Masha Amini. In an Instagram story, the singer urged her followers to "Rise with the Women of Iran."

Read full story

Americans with relatively low earnings remain more dependent on coins than their more affluent counterparts.

More Americans are becoming a member of the ‘cashless’ economy. Within less than a decade, the proportion of Americans who go “cashless” in a standard week has surged through double digits.

Read full story
89 comments

Women have overtaken men and now account for more than half of the college-educated labor force in the United States.

According to New Research grounded on government data analysis, Women have overhauled men and now regard for further than half(50.7) of the council-educated labor force in the United States. Indeed though the COVID- 19 epidemic redounded in a sharp recession and an overall decline in the size of the nation’s labor force, the change passed in the fourth quarter of 2019 and remains the case moment.

Read full story
734 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy