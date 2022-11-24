COVID-19 is rising again as we enter the Thanksgiving weekend

Sheeraz Qurban

As we enter the Thanksgiving weekend, conditions seem fairly stable. There has been an increase in cases in the past two weeks, to around 42,000 cases per day in the entire country, while hospitalizations and deaths have remained relatively constant.

It is likely that case and death counts will be artificially low in the coming days. This is because many jurisdictions will not be able to report updated data on or around Thanksgiving. There are usually no breaks in reporting of hospitalizations during holidays, so the data is likely to remain reliable regardless of when the holidays fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iB9Rj_0jMEs5J000
Latest Data of COVID-19 Cases in USPhoto byNY Times

Latest Data shows for each age group the number of people per 100,000 that were newly admitted to a hospital with Covid-19 each day, according to data reported by hospitals to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

On average 43,115 new cases of COVID-19 are reported which makes it 13 out of 100,000 people are tested positive for Covid-19 in the USA.

28,231 people are hospitalized on average among which 3,449 are admitted to the ICUs.

While the death count is 328 which is less than one death per 100,000 people.

Here are the Hotspot Details

Arizona

  • An average of 654 cases per day were reported in Arizona in the last week. Cases have increased by 82 percent from the average two weeks ago. Deaths have decreased by 64 percent.

Michigan

  • An average of 2,533 cases per day were reported in Michigan in the last week. Cases have increased by 104 percent from the average two weeks ago. Deaths have decreased by 62 percent.

New York

  • An average of 4,018 cases per day were reported in New York in the last week. Cases have increased by 14 percent from the average two weeks ago. Deaths have decreased by 79 percent.

New Mexico

  • An average of 654 cases per day were reported in New Mexico in the last week. Cases have increased by 6 percent from the average two weeks ago. Deaths have decreased by 50 percent.

