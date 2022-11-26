Male Chauvinism: American men believe women's gains have come at their expense

The sense of superiority Male Chauvinism: male prejudice against women; the belief that men are superior in terms of ability, and intelligence. It has been a century since women began to strive for their rights and got what they deserved. The advocacy of women's rights on the grounds of equality of sexes; Feminism incorporates the position that society prioritizes the male point of view and that women are treated unjustly in these societies. Males have marched shoulder to shoulder with women in demonstrations and actively participated in the women's rights movement. But recent research portrays a different side of 'men', Male Chauvinism. Research claims that American men believe women's gains have come at their expense.

Protesters Shaking Hand with the Policeman Photo by Photo by RODNAE Productions

Is it so?

About three-in-ten men say women’s gains have come at the expense of men, Claims the survey conducted by the pew research.

But to many, it sounds stupid or untrue. Like many Men, Women are not convinced that women's gains have come at their expense, as American men believe.

The term "feminist" has been the subject of much debate since the beginning of the American women's rights movement. It has been 100 years since the passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. Yet Americans differ over how well they are described by the term today. According to the study, they also differ in their views on the movement.

Is the term Feminism wrongly interpreted?

About six-in-ten U.S. women say the word "feminist" describes them very (19%) or somewhat (42%) well. But the degree to which women consider themselves feminist differs substantially by age, education, and political party.

Most women across age groups say “feminist” describes them at least somewhat well, but those ages 50 to 64 are the fewest likely to believe it fits them very well. Only 12% in this age group say this, compared with 27% of women ages 18 to 29, 19% of women ages 30 to 49, and 20% of women 65 and older.

About seven-in-ten women with at least a bachelor’s degree (72%) agree that the term feminist describes them very or somewhat well, compared with 56% of women with less education.

What are your thoughts on it?

What can be the possible cause of these differences?

Let me know in the comments and I shall post your point of view and the outcomes in coming articles.