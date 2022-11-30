Chapel Hill, NC

You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!

“My son was sexually assaulted at approximately 5 p.m. and the alert didn’t go out for five hours,” She said. “You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened.”

A mother who did not wish to be identified in order to protect the identity of her son is advocating for change.

As of Tuesday night, almost 2,000 signatures had been collected on the petition started by the mother of a sexual assault victim at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else," said the Mother of the victim

Thirteen sexual crimes have been reported in a single semester at The University of North Carolina which began in mid-August.

In that same time frame, North Carolina State University had five reported sexual crimes and Duke University had one. The claims made by news agencies are TERRIFYING. In recent weeks, rape incidents have made the news and become a hot topic in the state.

It was a quiet night outside Carmichael Residence Hall at UNC-Chapel Hill, but what happened inside that building on a Saturday just after 5 p.m. is alarming.

The mother added that “This has completely caught me and my family off guard and it is devastating.”

While most students were on fall break, a man followed her son to his room on Saturday between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m. and sexually assaulted him.

The Mother does not want to share her name, but she is petitioning online to start the conversation that something needs to be done to prevent this from happening again on campus.

"Is there anything else the university can do to improve safety? I believe the simple answer is yes," said the mother. "Do I know what that is? No, I don’t." My understanding of that is limited. I am not familiar with it."

