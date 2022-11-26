A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods together

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the PATH Foundation to mark the opening of the newest segment of the 22-mile loop. This part of the BeltLine's Westside trail is 1.22 miles long and round from Law Street to Huff Road, running along Marietta Boulevard.

“The BeltLine is one of the most important projects ever launched in Atlanta,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said while addressing to media. “It is imperative that we be able to connect neighborhoods that have been separated by infrastructure that now can be connected due to the Atlanta BeltLine.”

The ribbon is cut on the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail – Segment 3. Photo by Credit: Atlanta BeltLine

“We are thrilled to mark another important milestone in the build-out of the Atlanta BeltLine,” said Clyde Higgs, president, and CEO of Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. “With the support of valuable partnerships like the PATH Foundation, generous funders, and other community partners, we are bringing greater connectivity and mobility to the city. Westside Trail – Segment 3 is a key piece of the puzzle to fulfilling our vision of residents having equitable access to opportunity.”

Upon completion, Atlanta BeltLine said the trail will link to "the regional trail network, the Chattahoochee River, Silver Comet Trail, Westside Park, Microsoft's planned campus, and Westside Trail - Segment 4."

It is expected that the entire project will be completed by 2030, according to Mayor Dickens.