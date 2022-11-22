Chapel Hill, NC

Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days

In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report

Photo by RODNAE Productions

Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. While looking through the UNC Police Crime Log a News Agency found that

"13 cases were reported this semester that are sexual in nature".

The crimes range from peeping Tom to sexual assault, to rape. Of the 13 incidents this semester, 11 are listed to have occurred at residence halls. Claims news report. Following the sexual assault of a student in his dorm late last month, safety was already a top priority of the administration.

A meeting of UNC parents will be held virtually this week to discuss the issue with his mother.

According to UNC's Annual Report, there were:

  • 19 rapes on campus in 2021
  • 14 in 2020
  • 20 in 2019

Photo by George Pak

Talking to News some students stated

"I guess it doesn’t necessarily surprise me, but it’s still not a good number to hear," said Helen Denhert, a freshman who was unaware of the recent incidents.

She says UNC will sometimes send out crime alerts but not often.

"I think there’s definitely a bit of a problem on this campus," said sophomore Maggie Wittman, who says she'd like UNC to send out more alerts to keep students informed of the incidents.
"I personally did not know about the rapes or sexual assaults that go on. They don’t really report it to us. So I think that’s a problem in and of itself because we don’t really know the extent that goes on."

The crime log shows that no arrests have been made in any of the 13 incidents. It also revealed that survivors did not file criminal charges in some cases.

WRAL News in their report claim that, In an email to us, the spokesperson said she could not provide more information about the incidents, adding: "These types of incidents are not unique to UNC-Chapel Hill or college campuses in general." The safety of students, faculty, and staff is UNC-Chapel Hill's top priority, and every incident is taken seriously."

