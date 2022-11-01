Angelina Jolie: Criticized for turning a deaf ear..

Angelina Jolie is now on Instagram , and her debut post is making news worldwide. Hollywood Star and the United Nations Special Envoy for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, has joined Instagram for a cause. As her debut post, she shared 'A letter from an Afghan Girl' that went viral and made news worldwide. She shared images of a hand-written letter from an afghan girl who fears attending school under the Taliban Regime.

Until now, Jolie has resisted joining social media. She also does not have an official Twitter account.

"I'm not on Facebook, and none of my (six) children are on Facebook. Nobody's even asked to be," she said in a BBC Radio 4 interview in 2018.

She has joined Instagram for a reason. She called for the plight in Afghanistan, specifically for women's rights under the Taliban regime. In her debut post, she mentioned the motive behind joining Instagram.

"Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely," Jolie wrote in the caption of the post about her cause. "So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

From UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie's Facebook

Jolie gained more than 2.7 million followers after she joined Instagram on Friday. On Aug 24, she has 9.6 million followers. On Instagram, she is gaining more and more followers, and her purpose is being honored. But on Twitter, she is being criticized for turning a deaf ear to the voice of Kashmiris.

Fatima Bhutto, a Pakistani writer, and columnist who was born in Kabul slammed Angelina Jolie.

In her tweet, she criticized Jolie by saying, ‘Has someone told her about Kashmir?’.

She went on verbally bashing her and Tweeted, "Judging by some leading feminists and actresses, Afghanistan was a paradise until last week."

Judging by some leading feminsts and actresses, Afghanistan was a paradise until last week. pic.twitter.com/lZg5OpyIrZ

— fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) August 23, 2021



She brought into notice the ongoing atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir is a disputed territory between India and Pakistan. Both of the neighbors, who are nuclear states, have fought three wars over Kashmir. It has been more than two years since the Indian government revoked articles 370 and 35-A. People of Jammu and Kashmiri are deprived of basic Human Rights and living their lives under curfew. There is a complete media and Internet blackout since Aug 2019.

Ms. Bhutto also tried to drag Jolie's attention towards the Palestine issue. She tweeted, " Thanks so much. Do Palestine next."

Thanks so much. Do Palestine next. pic.twitter.com/MHdx0PtNtv

— fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) August 23, 2021



Who Is Fatima Bhutto?