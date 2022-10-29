Here is what to know about the rare brain-eating Naegleria fowleri

Sheeraz Qurban

What is Naegleria fowleri?

Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic amoeba which is a single-celled living organism. It can cause a rare and devastating infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). The amoeba is commonly found in warm freshwaters such as lakes, rivers, ponds, and canals.

Naegleria fowleri thrives in warm, freshwater and can enter the body through the nose where it travels to the brain and starts destroying tissues. That’s why it’s called the “brain-eating amoeba”. The resulting illness (PAM) is almost always fatal,” the germ cannot survive in cool, clean, chlorinated water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g60wZ_0ir5izKr00
Photo by Paulo Carvalho

Naegleria is a free-living ameba (a single-celled living organism). It is so small that it can only be seen with a microscope. It is commonly found in warm freshwater (such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs) and soil. -CDC

How does Naegleria fowleri infect people?

Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the ameba enters the body through the nose. The ameba then travels up the nose to the brain, where it destroys the brain tissue and causes a devastating infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). PAM is almost always fatal.

This typically happens when people go swimming, o diving, or when they put their heads under fresh water, like in lakes and rivers.

Naegleria fowleri infections may also happen when people use contaminated tap water to cleanse their noses during religious practices or rinse their sinuses (sending water up the nose).

In very rare instances, people have gotten Naegleria fowleri infections from recreational water that didn’t have enough chlorine in it, such as pools, splash pads, or surf parks.

People cannot be infected with Naegleria fowleri by drinking contaminated water.

How can I prevent infection with Naegleria fowleri?

Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the ameba enters the body through the nose. Infection is rare and typically happens when people go swimming, diving, or put their heads underwater in warm freshwater places, like lakes and rivers. Very rarely, infections have been reported when people cleanse their noses during religious practices or rinse their sinuses (nose) using contaminated tap water. Naegleria fowleri can grow in pipes, hot water heaters, and water systems, including treated public drinking water systems.

Personal actions to reduce the risk of Naegleria fowleri infection should focus on preventing water from going up the nose.

Please visit the following pages for information on lowering your risk of infection in specific situations:

