The death of 16-year-old protestor Nika Shakarami

Sheeraz Qurban

Nika Shakarami, an Iranian teenage protestor whose mother alleges that security forces have murdered her, is one of the highest-profile cases of a young person dying in the protests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FqIs_0icTPZbm00
سامانیو فسکی

Shakarami was reported missing on Sept. 20 in Tehran.

Her body was found outside the next morning.

Before her disappearance, she sent a message to one of her friends claiming that she was being chased by the police.

Authorities claim that Shakarami had gone into a building that night where construction workers may have pushed her from a high point.

Tehran judiciary official, Mohammad Shahriari, told the state media that

Shakarami had sustained “multiple fractures… in the pelvis, head, upper and lower limbs, arms and legs, which indicate that the person was thrown from a height.”

According to the news reports: Her family disputes this narrative. Shakarami’s mother voiced in a video that the injuries she saw on her daughter’s body were very different from what authorities described.

BBC reports that Shakarami’s mother said a forensic report indicated that Shakarami was killed by blunt force trauma to the head and a death certificate stated that she suffered “multiple injuries caused by blows with a sharp object.”

Several reports and videos have been circulated recently on social media that portray Nika Shakarami, 16, standing on a dumpster and burning her headscarf in Tehran on 20 September, while others chant slogans against the Islamic Republic.

Her family has denied this narrative too. Her parents claim that it's not their daughter in the video and other relatives also have failed to recognize the girl in the video as Nika.

Shakarami's family accuses the Police of releasing false evidence and forcefully recording statements of her friends and siblings.

