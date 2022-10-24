Dua Lipa expressed solidarity with Masha Amini

British singer Dua Lipa on Friday expressed solidarity with the women in Iran after the killing of Masha Amini.

In an Instagram story, the singer urged her followers to "Rise with the Women of Iran."

The death in custody of Kurdish woman Masha Amini sparked protests across Iran. Several people have been killed in protests across Iran during the last few days. Masha Amini was arrested for not wearing her scarf "properly".

Around the world, protests have been sparked by her death. As the protests continue in Iran, there have also been demonstrations overseas and foreign governments continue to react.

Several celebrities, including Angelina Jolie and Dua Lipa, have urged their followers to support the cause and raise their voices against the authorities. Angelina Jolie and Dua Lipa have publicly expressed support for protesters in Iran by Angelina Jolie and Dua Lipa.

Dua Lip Story Screenshot By the Author

After Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran's "morality police" for wearing her hair outside of her hijab, died this month, protests broke out across the country. As the death toll from the protests reached 76 this week, demonstrations in support of Iranian activists have appeared in London, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Berlin, and Paris.

Jolie, Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, addressed the unrest in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran. All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Masha Amini and all young Iranians like her," Jolie wrote. "Women don't need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need the freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats."

She concluded, "To the women of Iran, we see you."

Lipa also voiced her support for the protestors during a Twitter Live, saying in her video, "The images of women protesting in the streets by cutting their hair and burning their hijabs is one of the most powerful and inspiring things I've seen for many years...

To any listeners in Iran or from Iran, we see you, we hear you, and we stand in solidarity with you."

Iranian officials claim Amini died from a heart attack on 16 September, while eyewitnesses allege she was severely beaten and died as a result of her injuries.

