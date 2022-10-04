Hispanics accounted for 52% of the U.S population increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group.

Hispanics have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade.

The U.S. population grew by 23.1 million from 2010 to 2021, and Hispanics accounted for 52% of this increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group. The number of non-Hispanic people who identify with two or more races increased by 8.3 million during this time, accounting for 36% of the overall U.S. population increase.

As mentioned in the previous article, The U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.5 million in 2021, up from 50.5 million in 2010. PEW Research Organization claims that,

The 19% increase in the Hispanic population was faster than the nation’s 7% growth rate but slower than the 23% increase in the Asian population. In 2021, Hispanics made up nearly one-in-five people in the U.S. (19%) – the 50 states and the District of Columbia. This is up from 16% in 2010 and just 5% in 1970.

The research also states that The number of Latinos who say they are multiracial has increased dramatically.

Almost 28 million Latinos identified with more than one race in 2021, up from just 3 million in 2010. The increase could be due to several factors, including changes to the census form that make it easier for people to identify with multiple races and growing racial diversity that results in more Latinos identifying as multiracial.

People of Mexican origin accounted for nearly 60% (or about 37.2 million people) of the nation’s overall Hispanic population as of 2021.

Those of Puerto Rican origin are the next largest group, at 5.8 million (another roughly 3.1 million Puerto Ricans live on the island as of 2021). Their numbers have been growing partly due to people leaving Puerto Rico and moving to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Six other Hispanic origin groups in the U.S. have 1 million or more people each: Salvadorans, Cubans, Dominicans, Guatemalans, Colombians, and Hondurans. In addition, by 2021, Spaniards accounted for just about 1 million U.S. Latinos.

The fastest population growth among U.S. Latinos has come among those with origins in Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Guatemala.

From 2010 to 2021, the Venezuelan-origin population in the U.S. increased 172% to 660,000, by far the fastest growth rate. Three other groups saw growth rates exceeding 50% between 2010 and 2021: Dominicans increased by 59%, followed by Hondurans (57%) and Guatemalans (53%).

Hispanics have become the largest racial or ethnic group in California and Texas.

This demographic milestone in California happened in 2014 and is a first for the state with the nation’s largest Hispanic population. In 2021, there were about 15.8 million Hispanics in California, up from 14.0 million in 2010. The non-Hispanic White population, the next largest group in California, declined from 15.0 million to 13.4 million during this time, reflecting a broader national trend. Latinos accounted for 40% of California’s population in 2021, among the greatest shares in the country.

Here are a few more key takeaways from the research

Three states saw their Hispanic populations increase by more than 1 million from 2010 to 2021. Texas (2.4 million increase), California (1.7 million), and Florida (1.6 million) together accounted for half of the nation’s Hispanic population growth over the past decade.

North and South Dakota have seen the fastest rates of growth in their Hispanic populations since 2010.

Newborns, rather than immigrants, have driven the recent growth of the U.S. Hispanic population.

The share of Latinos in the U.S. who speak English proficiently is growing. In 2021, 72% of Latinos ages 5 and older spoke English proficiently, up from 59% in 2000.

The share of U.S. Hispanics with college experience has increased since 2010.

The share of U.S. Latinos who are immigrants is on the decline and varies by origin group.

