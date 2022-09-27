More Than Sixty-Two Million Hispanics Live In The USA

Sheeraz Qurban

The Latest Survey reports that The U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.5 million in 2021, up from 50.5 million in 2010.

Every Year on Sept 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month Begins. The US Latinos Celebrate & Practice their cultural Norms, Rituals & Recall Hispanic History. It was not unless 1968 that Congress Kicked Off Hispanic Heritage Week which was later extended to a Month in 1988 as Hispanic Heritage Month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j99pe_0iBl3kXf00
Photo by Alex wolf mx

Why is it the 15th of September and not the 1st of September?

Most people wonder Why Does This Month Long Celebration Start in the Middle of the Month instead of at the beginning of the month? The question is valid and logical and you might have heard dozens of different versions and come up with several answers to this single question. Here is The Real Reason. The celebration begins in the middle rather than the start of September because it coincides with national independence days in several Latin American countries: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica celebrate theirs on Sept. 15, followed by Mexico on Sept. 16, Chile on Sept. 18 and Belize on Sept 21.

Recently PEW Research Center published a report on their website that claims that the Hispanic population has crossed 62 million. According to their report, the U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.5 million in 2021, up from 50.5 million in 2010.

How Authentic Is This Report?

As a part of their ongoing research on Hispanics in the United States, Pew Research Center analyzed and tried to find an answer to the question of how this group has changed over time. In this quest, a number of data sources including the U.S. Census Bureau were used. The Decennial Census, as set out in PL94-171, was used for historic population counts, while the US Census Bureau was used for population estimates, births, immigration, and total population counts. By utilizing the services of American Community Surveys ACS, Pew Research Center examined the characteristics of U.S Hispanics, their origin, languages, birthplaces, and educational history. ACS data through 2019 was primarily accessed through the Integrated Public Use Microdata Series (IPUMS) from the University of Minnesota; 2021 ACS data is from tabulations released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The U.S. Hispanic population refers to those living in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LByfg_0iBl3kXf00
PEW Research Center

This graph shows the growth of the Hispanic population from 1970 to 2021. Population totals are as of April 1 197—2010 and July 2021.

The report claims that the 19% increase in the Hispanic population was faster than the nation’s 7% growth rate but slower than the 23% increase in the Asian population.

In 2021, Hispanics made up nearly one-in-five people in the U.S. (19%) – the 50 states and the District of Columbia. This is up from 16% in 2010 and just 5% in 1970.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# National Hispanic Heritage Mon# Latinos# American# population# hispanics

Comments / 12

Published by

Out of the ordinary. Follow for the true tales of everyday craziness.

Florida State
1263 followers

More from Sheeraz Qurban

Women have overtaken men and now account for more than half of the college-educated labor force in the United States.

According to New Research grounded on government data analysis, Women have overhauled men and now regard for further than half(50.7) of the council-educated labor force in the United States. Indeed though the COVID- 19 epidemic redounded in a sharp recession and an overall decline in the size of the nation’s labor force, the change passed in the fourth quarter of 2019 and remains the case moment.

Read full story
214 comments

Hispanics accounted for 52% of the U.S population increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group.

Hispanics have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade. The U.S. population grew by 23.1 million from 2010 to 2021, and Hispanics accounted for 52% of this increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group. The number of non-Hispanic people who identify with two or more races increased by 8.3 million during this time, accounting for 36% of the overall U.S. population increase.

Read full story
116 comments
Austin, TX

These cities are good for Newlyweds to relocate

Beginning a new life is never easy. The very first thing a newlywed couple has to do is to look for a new living space. Finding the most suitable living space is probably the hardest decision to make. Rents, utilities, county facilities, schools, hospitals, and many other factors have an impact on this decision. While looking for a new living space, I found research published by property blogs. According to that report, Austin is the best city for newlyweds to begin their new life.

Read full story

True Love: He lost his life saving his girlfriend

Adam Simjee, the boy who lost his life saving his girlfriend, was laid to rest. No one has greater love than the one willing to die for his loved one. He had such great love to protect his girlfriend- a loyal man with the greatest heart.

Read full story
22 comments

Both Pilots fell 'ASLEEP' during the flight at FL-7,000 feet

An airline's pilots fell asleep during the flight and overshot the runway. According to the Aviation Herald, The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa when the pilots fell asleep, and the aircraft continued past the top of the descent.

Read full story
31 comments
Talladega, AL

True Love Never Dies: A romantic hike turned into mourning

Robbery near mount Cheaha in Talladega national forest took the life of a 22-year-old. A romantic hike turned into mourning. Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee were on a spontaneous trip to Alabama’s Cheaha State Park before returning to college in Florida this week. They were a couple for more than 4 ½ years and loved to travel together. Their love for nature took them to explore the woods of Alabama. It was supposed to be a perfect end of summer, but who thought that it would be their last trip together and this romantic hike would turn into funeral mourning?

Read full story
5 comments
California State

California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses

Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.

Read full story
16 comments

Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan

Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:

Read full story
240 comments

COVID-19 has adversely affected The Mental Health of People in the USA

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the daily lives of people regardless of age or nationality. To date, more than 4 million people have succumbed to the virus. Collectively, it has affected economies, social lives, education, tourism, etc. That has caused changes in daily life worldwide. While on an individual level, it has severely affected our mental health, particularly in the United States, where 55% of women and 38% of men say that their mental health is negatively affected by the pandemic. People are worried about getting infected by the virus, employments, businesses, childcare & health, along with the shocking loss of their loved ones, family, and friends. Despite facing several mental health issues, they are not getting help for their mental wellbeing.

Read full story

Last Days of my uncle.

I hope this article helps others understand what can happen when someone gets COVID-19 and ends up in ICU. We live in Central Florida. We have an ordinary life like every other USA citizen. Sometimes in our lives, we take some serious things for granted and begin not to believe in their existence. The same is the case with COVID-19. Many people like my grandfather do not believe in the coronavirus and have their reasons for that.

Read full story
1 comments

My experience of being a lazy lad

I thought I was just lazy. I would spend most of my time in bed, trying to sleep or just lying down and doing nothing. I did not feel like doing anything and got tired effortlessly. I would spend hours thinking about the things I should do, but I won’t do them. Everything around me was irritating, and I began to hate it. I wanted to change. It was the only thing I needed, a change. But fear of failure would occupy my mind. I would see failure in everything before doing it. But I was wrong about this being just laziness. It was more than just laziness, probably burnout.

Read full story

Angelina Jolie has joined Social Media for a Cause.

Angelina Jolie is now on Instagram, and her debut post is making news worldwide. Hollywood Star and the United Nations Special Envoy for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, has joined Instagram for a cause. As her debut post, she shared 'A letter from an Afghan Girl' that went viral and made news worldwide. She shared images of a hand-written letter from an afghan girl who fears attending school under the Taliban Regime.

Read full story

COVID-19 and the Cognitive Dissonance

People are panicked, and the cognitive dissonance is breaking their brains. It is getting hard to get tested for COVID-19 these days. As highlighted in the article, getting tested for COVID-19 is no more an easy task. Finding testing services has become troublesome too. Some blame the state governments and political parties, while other blame pharmaceutics. But, the ground realities are telling a different story.

Read full story

"The Blue Moon" that is not actually a 'Blue Moon' we know!

The August Full Moon is a Blue Moon. It is also known as the Sturgeon or Green Corn Moon. August has only one full moon, So why is it called "Blue Moon"?. “Once in a blue moon” – a saying that is relevant this week. Why the August Full Moon is a Blue Moon?

Read full story

A Teacher's experience of getting tested before Monday.

“I woke up with a sore throat, stuffy ears, and body aches this Sunday morning and decided to get tested before teaching unmasked unvaccinated children tomorrow. I cannot find a test anywhere.”

Read full story
232 comments

Vaccinated and Positive?

Many people these days are being tested COVID positive even after completing their vaccination doses. Why is it so? What does the vaccination do? People are shocked and losing faith in the vaccination. Is it something serious if you are tested positive after completing your vaccination doses?

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

Florida is breaking records yet again.

It is all over the news that the third time this week, Florida has beaten its own record of daily new Covid-19 cases. But why is it so? Why COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever in Florida? & How can we control this rapid spread of the virus?

Read full story
2 comments

How Well Do You Know Your State?

Hey There! We are initiating a series of articles that will include some facts that every American should know. We will share some interesting and historic facts about each state in our articles. So follow this channel for more interesting and informative articles on newsbreak.

Read full story

How COVID-19 has affected The Mental Health of People in USA

COVID-19 has adversely affected The Mental Health of People in USA. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the daily lives of people world over regardless of age or nationality. Till date, more than 4 million people have succumbed to the virus. Collectively, it has affected economies, social lives, education, tourism ,etc. which has caused changes in daily life worldwide. While on individual level it has severely affected our mental health, particularly in the United States where 55% of women and 38% of men say that their mental health is negatively affected by the pandemic. People are worried about getting infected by the virus, employments and businesses, childcare and health along with shocking loss of their loved ones, family and friends. Despite facing several mental health issues , they are not getting help for their mental wellbeing.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy