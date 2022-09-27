More Than Sixty-Two Million Hispanics Live In The USA

The Latest Survey reports that The U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.5 million in 2021, up from 50.5 million in 2010.

Every Year on Sept 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month Begins. The US Latinos Celebrate & Practice their cultural Norms, Rituals & Recall Hispanic History. It was not unless 1968 that Congress Kicked Off Hispanic Heritage Week which was later extended to a Month in 1988 as Hispanic Heritage Month.

Why is it the 15th of September and not the 1st of September?

Most people wonder Why Does This Month Long Celebration Start in the Middle of the Month instead of at the beginning of the month? The question is valid and logical and you might have heard dozens of different versions and come up with several answers to this single question. Here is The Real Reason. The celebration begins in the middle rather than the start of September because it coincides with national independence days in several Latin American countries: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica celebrate theirs on Sept. 15, followed by Mexico on Sept. 16, Chile on Sept. 18 and Belize on Sept 21.

Recently PEW Research Center published a report on their website that claims that the Hispanic population has crossed 62 million. According to their report, the U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.5 million in 2021, up from 50.5 million in 2010.

How Authentic Is This Report?

As a part of their ongoing research on Hispanics in the United States, Pew Research Center analyzed and tried to find an answer to the question of how this group has changed over time. In this quest, a number of data sources including the U.S. Census Bureau were used. The Decennial Census, as set out in PL94-171, was used for historic population counts, while the US Census Bureau was used for population estimates, births, immigration, and total population counts. By utilizing the services of American Community Surveys ACS, Pew Research Center examined the characteristics of U.S Hispanics, their origin, languages, birthplaces, and educational history. ACS data through 2019 was primarily accessed through the Integrated Public Use Microdata Series (IPUMS) from the University of Minnesota; 2021 ACS data is from tabulations released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The U.S. Hispanic population refers to those living in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

This graph shows the growth of the Hispanic population from 1970 to 2021. Population totals are as of April 1 197—2010 and July 2021.

The report claims that the 19% increase in the Hispanic population was faster than the nation’s 7% growth rate but slower than the 23% increase in the Asian population.

In 2021, Hispanics made up nearly one-in-five people in the U.S. (19%) – the 50 states and the District of Columbia. This is up from 16% in 2010 and just 5% in 1970.