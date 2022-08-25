True Love: He lost his life saving his girlfriend

Sheeraz Qurban

Adam Simjee, the boy who lost his life saving his girlfriend, was laid to rest.

No one has greater love than the one willing to die for his loved one. He had such great love to protect his girlfriend- a loyal man with the greatest heart.

On August 15, when the couple went for a hike, they encountered a robbery. Two women disguised as helpless women asking for help on the roadside tried to rob the couple. Adam resisted, and in an act to save his girlfriend from the robbers, he lost his life.

Losing the love of your life is never easy. Mikayla was never ready for the sudden demise of her boyfriend. Nobody is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMtib_0hPsHTPr00
Adam Simjee with his girlfriend Mikayla PaulusMikayla Paulus

Mikayla Paulus, the girlfriend of the late Adam Simjee, showed her gratitude to the people who attended the funeral. She also thanked the people who supported her during these tough times in her life.

Today, we laid Adam to rest. Thank you so much to everyone for coming. I’m so glad he had so much love surrounding him while he returned to the earth. I have no doubts I’ll see him in the next lifetime. He was my soulmate & will always be. Thank you again for all the support. I wouldn’t be here without it. Rest in peace baby, I’ll carry you with me every single day.

Adam was an intelligent, hard-working, humble, and loving human being. He was taken away from us on Sunday afternoon while traveling with his girlfriend of 4 years, Mikayla.

Owing to the ongoing investigation and upcoming court proceedings, we can no longer share the details of what occurred.

To support the families and funeral of Adam Pilar Renteria, organized a fundraiser. In which $15,961 were raised out of the $30,000 goal.

I opened this account to help Adam’s family gather funds to cover funeral and burial costs. -Pilar Renteria

Now that Adam’s funeral and burial costs have been covered, donations will go toward paying for Mikayla’s counseling and other expenses as she tries to move forward.

Mikayla was all set to start her Clinical Masters at UCF. She says, “My relationship with Adam inspired me to become a marriage counselor because he taught me everything I needed to know about a healthy relationship so that I could help others achieve the same thing.”

Adam studied Finance at UCF, and this fall he would have attended school with his girlfriend.

