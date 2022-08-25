Two Pilots fell asleep during the flight at FL-7,000 feet

An airline's pilots fell asleep during the flight and overshot the runway.

According to the Aviation Herald, The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa when the pilots fell asleep, and the aircraft continued past the top of the descent.

Data published by the website shows that the aircraft was flying at 37,000 feet when it was supposed to land at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

After Boeing 737-800 overshot the runway, ATC repeatedly tried to contact the pilots but failed.

After the ATC repeatedly failed to establish contact with the flight crew, an alarm was triggered when the plane overshot the runway and continued to fly along the route.

After overflying the runway at FL370 (flight-level 370, 37.000 feet), the autopilot was disconnected, and the disconnected wailer woke the crew up. Shortly after the alarm, it restored the contact between ATC and the crew.

After flying at a height of 37,000 feet for 25 minutes, the plane successfully landed.

Aviation sources say that, for approx. After being on the ground for two and a half hours, the aircraft departed for the next flight.

Ethiopian Airlines have put the concerned crew on leave pending an investigation, a state-run news outlet reported.

Flight ET-343 took off from Sudan’s Khartoum International Airport and was destined for Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, carrying approx. 150 passengers.

According to the official statement issued by Airlines officials:

“We have received a report which indicates Ethiopian flight number ET343 en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa temporarily lost communication with Addis Ababa Air Traffic Control on 15 August 2022,” the airlines said in a statement.

“The flight later landed safely, after they restored communication. We have removed the concerned crew from operation pending further investigation.”

The Airline Officials confirmed the authenticity of the incident reported by the Aviation Herald and issued an official statement.