California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses

Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.

To do so, SmartAsset compared 50 metro areas across four metrics. They include average registered nurse earnings, two-year change in registered nurse pay, registered nurse's pay relative to average-pay, and housing costs as a percentage of average registered nurse pay.

The findings of a recently published report by SmartAsset designate California and Southern California holds two of the top five slots as one of the best-paying regions in the U.S. for registered nurses.

California metro areas rank well.

The key findings of the report state that Six of the top 10 metro areas in their analysis are in the State of California. They include the Sacramento, San Francisco, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Jose, and San Diego metro areas. Across those six areas, registered nurses earn almost $127,500 on average.

The report further states that Registered nurses earn more than twice what the average worker earns in two metro areas. The ratio between average earnings for registered nurses and average incomes for all workers is higher than 2.00 in two areas: Sacramento—Roseville—Arden-Arcade, California and Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California.

Across all 50 metro areas in the study, nurses earn only 1.42 times more than all workers on average.

Moreover, the SmartAsset report claims that pay for nurses has been stagnant in some areas. From 2018 to 2020, the average pay for registered nurses rose by 5.96% nationally. That is slightly less than the increase in average pay for all workers, which grew by 8.37% over the same time. However, pay for nurses has not risen in all metro areas.

What is the average salary of nurses in the US?

According to the report published by SmartAsset, the average salary of a registered staff nurse is approximately $67,490. The Average Salary of Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Midwives, and Nurse Practitioners is $104,740.

The average salary of a nurse in the US

The BLS combines its statistics for nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives, and nurse practitioners, who earned median annual pay of $104,740 per year in 2015.

Nurses are currently in high demand and if the projected nursing shortage materializes, nurses should be able to command higher salaries, too. Being a nurse is a famously tough – and rewarding – professional path. Depending on where a nurse pursues that career path, his or her pay could vary greatly.

