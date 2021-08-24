COVID-19 and the Cognitive Dissonance

Sheeraz Qurban

It is getting hard to get tested for COVID-19 these days.

As highlighted in the article, getting tested for COVID-19 is no more an easy task. Finding testing services has become troublesome too. Some blame the state governments and political parties, while other blame pharmaceutics. But, the ground realities are telling a different story.

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels

People who have symptoms are worried, and the unavailability of testing is frightening them. Some facilities have no availability of testing for the next five to six days, while others are not even scheduling the tests. It appears as nothing has changed since the beginning of the pandemic.

People are panicked, and the cognitive dissonance is breaking their brains. In the face of staring down the barrel of the possible suffering of their friends, families, loved ones, and those who are very close, there is a portion that is probably very angry at the politicians they have supported for so long. It is arduous to turn on them and admit to being led astray. I have seen this before. It is wild to see in real-time.

Also read: How COVID-19 has affected the mental health of People in the USA

While looking for the possible reasons, I came up with the following speculation that can be or maybe the reasons behind the unavailability of the testing services at the facilities.

According to the news, the United States’ leading pharmaceutical firm has destroyed Millions of COVID-19 testing kits because of the decline in coronavirus cases. The news reports claim that the kits were becoming a liability, and the manufacturer has shredded approximately 8.6 Million testing kits.

“The numbers are going down,” the report states.“This is all about money.”

Since these are just rumors, we should not hold pharmaceutics responsible for the exacerbated situation.

Secondly, it depends on where you are living or leaving for the test. The counties and the cities have taken over a lot of what the state was doing. Some states have kept the centers under their jurisdiction open. For example, in Miami, the county has kept the center under its jurisdiction open, and tests there are readily available.

Thirdly, the number of new cases is soaring. People are scared now. There could be a possible shortage of testing kits due to the sudden rise in demand. The overcrowded testing facilities may not have the capacity to test everyone as they arrive.

Lastly, the politicization of the pandemic is playing a vital role in the spread of the virus. The shortage of tests is another outcome of this. For instance, The rift between the State Government of Florida and the Federal Government is doing no good at all. Mask Mandate or NO Mask Mandate, get Vaccinated or not, people are going astray.

Also read: What does the COVID-19 vaccine do?

Cognitive dissonance is breaking our brains. Besides the COVID-19, we are also facing a mental conflict. The ground realities we see, read, or hear about are contrary to our beliefs, feelings, and ideas that may be partisan.

What are your reasons? What do you think could be the reason(s) behind the unavailability of the test? How is your county/State doing? How is the situation there?

