Get Ready for a Fantasy-Filled Exhibition of Art and Sailing During the Annual Street Art Regatta in Fort Lauderdale

Street Art Regatta

Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal Waterway is set to come alive on April 7, 2023, with the Street Art Regatta, or StAR, a celebration of original artworks by local and national artists painted on sail canvas and presented by the award-winning youth sailing team of the Lauderdale Yacht Club Sailing Foundation.

This free interactive art installation viewed by the docks of the beautiful Lauderdale Yacht Club (LYC), mimics a water ballet with fantastical sea creatures, promising a visually-stunning experience for everyone who attends. Those who can’t make it can join online via social media on Facebook and YouTube.

“We are proud to partner with Grace Arts as we showcase the skills of our young sailors along with such spectacular art pieces,” said Connie Commette, a Lauderdale Yacht Club Sailing Foundation volunteer.

‘The StAR event is sure to delight art and sailing enthusiasts alike, bringing together the beauty of both worlds in a unique and exciting way,’ said Clare Vickery of Grace Arts Florida, Curator and Presenter of StAR.

StAR combines the athleticism of sailing with the vibrant culture of street art. Spectators on the docks overlooking the historic Pier 66 can gaze at the brightly colored images which mesmerized audiences through freestyle spins and twirls, showcasing the beauty of Fort Lauderdale’s coastal community known as the ‘Venice of America.’ Each year more art and sailing enthusiasts marvel at the stunning fusion of the sport of sailing and artistic expression.


Street Art Regatta 2023 features some exciting new designs this year, including a special tribute sail by longtime graffiti artist ARTYEK, aka STROKE. The sail is a celebration of local sailor Emilio Bocanegra, who won the Optimist National Championship in an epic come-from-behind victory in Oregon in 2022. STROKE’s design evokes the energy and power required for competitive sailing and the thrill of victory, making it a fitting tribute to Emilio’s achievement. STROKE, a self-taught painter born in Chile and inspired by Kustom Kulture, has been a vendor for famed Brazillian Artist Romero Britto for over a decade. He’s worked on numerous high-profile projects for Gunther Volkswagen and Volkswagen of America. STROKE’S Fort Lauderdale studio has become a haven for young artists, and he recently joined the eponymous MSG (Miami Style Graffiti) Crew.

Two new taller radial sails painted by five female artists from the Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood will join the StAR crew in April. Museum co-founder Allison Freidin, says that the artists — REDSKEE, DELVS, DIDIROK, NICO, and LUSHY — are considered some of the best in the business. Their collaborative design focuses on the interaction between humans and water, with outstretched arms, flying birds, and butterflies, and features a stylized graffiti background with conservation messages.

“LYCSF’s best women sailors will captain two boats leading the entire fleet with this masterpiece,” Vickery said.

Seating is limited for the event at the Lauderdale Yacht Club with a preview show for those who can't make it in person. TV Personality, Cynthia Demos, will host live coverage of the event streaming at Grace Art Center’s Youtube Channel and on Facebook.

StAR captains will be performing daring and exciting tricks that are not permitted during racing, adding an extra level of excitement to the event. Don’t miss your chance to witness this incredible display of athleticism and artistic expression!

What: Street Art Regatta

Where: Lauderdale Yacht Club East Lawn, 1725 Southeast 12th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 3331

When: April 7th, 2023

Tickets: Register for Free

Stories curated by Staff & Senior Writer Tandaleya Wilder, National Sports, Entertainment, Tech Commentator and Founder of She Got Game Media.

