NY Comedian Chris Fraley aka The Comedy Police Brings The Funny to YouTube on his Comedy PoPo Show

She Got Game Media

Chris Fraley on Set at The Comedy PoPo ShowPhoto byKMA Productions

Chris Fraley is The Comedy PolicePhoto byKMA Productions

NY Comedian Chris Fraley aka The Comedy Police wants you to know what his new YouTube web series, the Comedy Po Po Show, is and is not. First off, he says, “We are not policing the comedy. We are embracing the community as the real police should.”

Ok then!

We sat down with Fraley to get the 411 on his Avante Garde Web series The Comedy PoPo Show, with the hope that our questions wouldn’t get us Comedy Cuffed!

SGGM: What was the inspiration behind the Comedy Po Po Show?

Comedy PoPO: A comedian got mad at me when I told him I approved of his joke. He said “I don’t care what you approved or disapprove…. Who are you? The comedy police?” I said as a matter of fact I guess I am!

SGGM: Why do you call yourself the Comedy Police?

Comedy PoPo: Because I know what’s funny…. And I’m not policing the comedy. I’m embracing the community as the real police should.

SGGM: What projects do you have coming up in 2023?

Comedy PoPo: Comedy show clips, Sit down interviews with up-and-coming talent, and lots of comedy sketches.

SGGM: We see the first episode of the Comedy Po Po Show on YouTube. When is the next episode?

Comedy PoPo: In February 2023

SGGM: What’s the funniest thing that happened to you in 2022?

Comedy PoP0: Wanda Sykes called me the N-word

SGGM. Anything else you’d like to add about the Comedy PoPo Show?

Comedy PoPo: The N-word should not be in your set at all but if it is, it should not be the punch line. You only get 2….. Don’t get Comedy Cuffed!!

Watch The First Episode of the Comedy PoPo Show on YouTube.

About Chris Fraley

Comedian Chris Fraley, took his first acting class in 1995 but he’s been acting (a fool) all his life. He has worked behind the scene with many actors. In 1998 after a two-year hiatus from acting he was in the studio with Danny Glover who told him he needed to return to his calling, “because you only live once.”

Knowing he had the ability to make people laugh he tried to do stand-up comedy. His first gig was in Stamford, Connecticut where he was unceremoniously booed off the stage by a church group-yes (A Church Group). That’s when he really knew he was funny!

Chris has since performed in many comedy clubs and has turned to comedic acting for more exposure on the Internet. One of his most rewarding comedic experiences was when he made Whoopi Goldberg belly laugh in the studio.

You can also check out Chris’s acting chops in the near viral video Mel Kiper’s Spring Picks and check out his other personas from The Comedy Po Po to Blackman on his website ChrisFraleyPresents.com.

-end-

