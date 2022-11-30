Fort Lauderdale, FL

The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and More

Photo byArt Prevails Project

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

This holiday season theater aficionados may want to consider the gift of theater tickets to see the latest creation of Rising Star Playwright Darius V. Daughtry. Presented by Broward Center and Art Prevails Project The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape, Volume IV: Black Like He is a tapestry that explores the intricacies of life from the unique lens of Black men. Through simple moments and complex emotions, universal humanity is revealed and woven together with poetry, music, and dance. Written and directed by Daughtry, Founder of Art Prevails Project, and features some of South Florida’s finest talent. “The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape, Volume IV: Black Like He is a journey filled with joy, struggle, love, and truth.

“Contrary to popular belief and narratives, Black men are not a monolith. While there are shared experiences, there is a diversity of perspectives as well. This production aims to explore those experiences and perspectives while leaving room for the many other voices that exist,” said Daughtry.

The event is part of the Broward Center’s Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative which aims to use the arts as a tool or catalyst to heighten awareness, deepen knowledge, and mobilize action on social justice issues.

Arts for Action: Black Voices initiatives are generously supported by JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

The Cast & their social handles

Douglas ‘Xaire’ Goodridge: @xairevii

David H. Hepburn: @hepburnablaze

Denzel McCausland: @denzelmccausland

Frankie Midnight: @frankiemidnight_

Kedar Myers: @kedarmyers

Djamil Ninsoo: @douglabwoy_

Jazz Patterson: @crockettwarrior

Aviel del Rosario: @avieldel

What: The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape, Volume IV: Black Like He

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts

When: Friday, December 16th, 8 PM

Saturday, December 17th, 2PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 18th, 2pm & 6:00 PM

Tickets: From $30

Darius V. DaughtryPhoto byArt Prevails Project

Darius V. Daughtry is a Poet, social critic, and educator working to bring art to all communities. He is the Founder and Artistic Director of Art Prevails Project, a performing arts organization dedicated to expanding cultural conversation through theatrical performance, arts education, and community engagement.

